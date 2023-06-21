Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Degerati, Hoochoo Game Studios, indie games, No Umbrellas Allowed

No Umbrellas Allowed Announced For Consoles This Year

No Umbrellas Allowed has been doing well on PC, but soon console players will get to experience it as it's coming to those platforms.

Indie game publisher Degerati and developer Hoochoo Game Studios have come together to announce they will be releasing a console version of No Umbrellas Allowed. The game has been out for nearly two years, as you will appraise different items in a future where being greedy can get you jailed. Will you be able to appraise items and make a profit on the side without getting caught? You'll be able to try on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch sometime later this year.

"No Umbrellas Allowed is set in a futuristic sci-fi dystopia where greed is a crime, and the emotions of the populace are suppressed by a drug called 'Fixer,' which is administered via rainfall. Welcome to your new job as store manager at Darcy's – Ajik City's most reputable second-hand shop. With a little help from your robot assistant, HUE, you will appraise, value, buy and sell a vast array of intriguing items. But remember: there are no umbrellas allowed. AVAC will be watching."

Customers will bring you a wide variety of items they want to sell, from the mundane to the marvelous. Use tools to discover an item's true value: worthless junk or precious rarity? HAGGLE: Once you've decided on an item's value, you can negotiate a price for it. Try to strike a balance between keeping the customer happy and ensuring a deal is as profitable as possible for Darcy's.

Once you've decided on an item's value, you can negotiate a price for it. Try to strike a balance between keeping the customer happy and ensuring a deal is as profitable as possible for Darcy's. PROFIT: Procured items can be displayed for sale in the shop's showcase. The rule of Darcy's is buy low, sell high. But don't get too greedy. Ajik City is not the place for flagrant avarice.

Procured items can be displayed for sale in the shop's showcase. The rule of Darcy's is buy low, sell high. But don't get too greedy. Ajik City is not the place for flagrant avarice. REPUTATION: Consistently offering good item appraisals, good recommendations, and good deals all positively raises the profile of Darcy's and bring more customers into the shop. Be good at your job.

Consistently offering good item appraisals, good recommendations, and good deals all positively raises the profile of Darcy's and bring more customers into the shop. Be good at your job. UMBRELLAS: Strictly prohibited in Ajik City due to their ability to protect against Fixerain. Any umbrellas submitted to Darcy's must be handed over to AVAC. Failure to comply will be punished.

