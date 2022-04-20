Nobody – The Turnaround Set To Release On PC This Fall

Thermite Games announced today that they'll be launching their next game, Nobody – The Turnaround, onto PC this Fall. The game will have you taking on the role of a blue-collar "nobody" trying to make ends meet through a variety of jobs and tasks that they take on that tend to happen in not the best of places. It will be up to you to utilize your resources and develop job skills to complete jobs for self-improvement and make some of the hard decisions to move up in life. You can read more about the game and check out the trailer below for more info as we now wait for a release date.

Nobody – The Turnaround takes place in a parallel world similar to our current reality. The story unfolds in a modern metropolis, but not the concrete jungle as you know it. It's more about the undergrowth, the much less glamorous neighborhoods where actual life happens. "You" are one of the ordinary "Nobodies" in this world. You do not have a distinguished family background, elite education, or once-in-a-lifetime business opportunities. However, through hard work and determination, you might eventually get rid of your troubles and make your way in this realistic society.

With systematic reconstructions of your possible physical status, such as Health and Emotions, Nobody – The Turnaround aims to accurately represent the working class's working and living situations. You may suffer minor injuries from an accident due to manual labor, have a breakdown while seeing other people's paychecks, or even get sick due to sleeping on the streets. Your life might be affected by various unexpected random events, and you need to do your best to survive.

From the initial basic jobs to skilled labor that requires specific training, you can experience all kinds of professions here in Nobody – The Turnaround. You can start by bricklaying, distributing leaflets, or mail delivery. All you need to do is work hard, create your career path, and eventually secure your dream job. You can do some group dancing with the ladies on the basketball court, play Chinese chess with the older man at the street corner, play games in the internet café, or lose yourself in the bookstore. Besides hard work, you need to arrange your pastimes responsibly to improve your mood and adjust your conditions.