Norco Will Be Getting A Special Edition & Original Soundtrack

Raw Fury revealed this week that they will be releasing a special edition of the game Norco, as well as the game's original soundtrack. First off, the soundtrack is being produced in collaboration with Louisiana-based sludge metal band Thou, and while they have put a couple tracks online as a sample, this soundtrack will be made available on March 24th. Meanwhile, the special edition will include both the recently announced digital artbook called The Art of Norco, as well as the complete soundtrack that includes music created by composer Gewgawly I, plus a full album by Thou. The complete soundtrack will also be available on music streaming platforms on March 25th for purchase separately. You can listen to one of the tracks down below.

Norco is a Southern Gothic point & click narrative adventure that immerses the player in the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of a distorted South Louisiana. Your brother Blake has gone missing in the aftermath of your mother's death. In the hopes of finding him, you must follow a fugitive security android through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans. Norco's painterly and cinematic pixel art draws the player into its quotidian sci-fi world of disappearing swamplands, labyrinthine oil refineries, and other landscapes inspired by the titular town of Norco, Louisiana and other parts of Greater New Orleans. Sink into the rich field recordings and sound design by fmAura and a driving, post-industrial electronic score from Gewgawly I.

What starts as a straightforward search for your missing brother quickly spirals into a multigenerational mystery. The lines between salvation, memory, technology, and nature bleed together into a uniquely compelling, contemplative narrative rooted in Southern literature, pulp fiction, and point & click adventure games both classic and contemporary. A chaotic bayou pirate, bar-stool private detective, escaped security android, and your stuffed childhood monkey will all offer assistance in an eroding and uncertain world. Solve puzzles, fight your way past corporate security goons, and infiltrate an influencer cult squatting an abandoned mall on the outskirts of New Orleans.