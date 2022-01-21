Norco Will Be Headed To PC In March, First Act Available Now

Raw Fury and game dev collaborative Geography of Robots revealed that Norco is currently set to be released in late March for Steam and GOG. The team has been hard at work on this unique Southern Gothic adventure game that has throwbacks to classic point-and-click narrative titles. And they'd like to show you the fruits of their labor as you can go play Act One right now for free on either platform from now until January 24th, 2022. The game will officially be released on March 24th, 2022.

Norco takes place in a gritty, distorted version of South Louisiana. While searching for your missing brother in the aftermath of your mother's death, you'll team up with a fugitive robot and explore the sinking suburbs, run-down strip malls, drainage ditches, and verdant industrial swamps of Louisiana's petrochemical hinterlands. Geography of Robots blends true stories and personal history with inspirations from Southern Gothic literature and pulp fiction to create a uniquely dark and captivating game experience. Norco's stunning pixel art depicts real locations, reimagined with a believable twist. To contribute to this mind-bending experience, the doom/sludge metal band Thou has teamed up with Geography of Robots' composer Gewgawly I and sound designer fmAura to remix a track exclusively for the game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: NORCO Act One Demo Trailer (https://youtu.be/Fjz-z6uO1NM)

"Our involvement with Norco stemmed from a deep and longtime friendship with Geography of Robots," said Bryan Funck, lead singer of Thou. "We've always loved their sense of aesthetics and thought it would be a great fit for a video of some kind for one of our songs. This is our first time being involved with a video game on any level aside from playing them." "Thou represents an aspect of Louisiana that's close to my heart. The members know the suburbs of New Orleans and Baton Rouge well. They capture a kind of strange irreverence in their sound and visuals that's specific to the region and has influenced the game Norco," said Yuts from Geography of Robots. "We've been trying to collaborate for a while, and I'm just stoked it's finally happening!"