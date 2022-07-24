Northgard: Uncharted Lands Is Set For A Mid-August Release

Hatchet Boardgames revealed this week they have an official release date for their board game, Northgard: Uncharted Lands. Based on the video game of the same name, this is a streamlined 4X deck-building experience where you will be running a Viking clan, trying to take over the most land and prosper while fighting against two other sides trying to do the same. The game is currently up for pre-order at the link above as it will launch on August 17th, as well as making the rounds at conventions for you to purchase in-person at Gen Con, BBG.con, and PAX Unplugged.

Based on the universe of the Northgard video game, Northgard: Uncharted Lands is a game of conquest and exploration set in the age of vikings. Each player controls a Viking clan and builds their own deck, looking to achieve victory by reaping glory in various ways or controlling the most prized territories of this new continent. The game focus is on streamlined rules and mechanisms, allowing for a fast-paced and smooth rhythm of play. Each turn, players alternate their actions to adapt their strategies to their opponents' moves and the expansion of the board. Fame (i.e., points) can be earned by exploring, fighting, and controlling and developing territories. The various corresponding actions are played through the cards that the players have in hand. At the end of each turn, they have to choose a new card to improve their personal deck as their clans develop new tactics and technologies. STREAMLINED 4X GAME: Explore, expand, exterminate, and exploit the lands to ensure your viking clan has the most fame and prosperity!

