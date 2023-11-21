Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: NosTale

NosTale Reveals New "Secrets Of Undercity" Update

Gameforge has a new update out for NosTale, taking players deep into new levels as they explore the Secrets of Undercity.

Developer Entwell Co. and publisher Gameforge have revealed a new major update for NosTale, as players can now try to uncover the Secrets Of Undercity. The content serves as part of Act 9 and is being dubbed the most significant content release of the year, set to be released before the end of 2023 as it will usher in a new era. The game will be getting a bevy of content and enhancements, as well as streamlining the level progression of earlier Acts so that newcomers have an easier time getting into the game. We have the details below as we now wait for a release date for the content.

A New Chapter for NosTale: In this major content drop, Secrets Of Undercity tells a grand new story, encompassing both main and side quests. Players can look forward to wondrous new maps to explore, two challenging new raids, new tiles for some Timespace instances, fearsome new monsters and friendly NPCs, as well as fresh equipment. Additionally, the update will bring an enhancement to the Fairy system and streamline level progression for newcomers who want to dive right into the Undercity .

NosTale Act 9 Part 1 takes place in an underground world accessible from NosVille Meadows. The capital of the underworld is the Undercity , where players will encounter the Mullan, a race of frog-like beings. According to reports, the mining fields near NosVille experienced an attack from an unknown army that suddenly emerged from the depths below. Miners and guards were overrun, and the mines were captured. Due to this dangerous situation, adventurers are called to the mines to confront the threat.

Act 9 Part 1 introduces a variety of new areas, including the Invaded Western Mines, the Undercity , and many more. Two new raids, the "Gigant Arma Raid" and the "Moss Gigant, Pollutus Raid," will challenge players' mettle and put their battle skills to the test. Should they succeed, they'll be bestowed with fantastic rewards.

Enhanced Fairy System: Gameforge and developer Entwell have improved NosTale's Fairy system, allowing fairies to reach higher "upgrade levels" and "rarity levels" using gold and special items. Additionally, four new fairies with different elements are introduced, providing tactical diversity in combat.

New Equipment for All Classes: Act 9 Part 1 not only brings a captivating story and exciting challenges but also an impressive selection of new equipment for all classes. Players can expect a new weapon set (main and secondary weapons) and an armor set for each class. Jewelry enthusiasts will benefit from four necklaces, four rings, and four bracelets with performance-enhancing effects. Various new ingredients and consumables are also available to support players in their adventures.

Winter Fun in NosTale: Players can also look forward to a winter raid against Maru, the Millennium Tiger! As an added treat, players who complete daily quests and event quests can take a ride on a magical sleigh with Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. A certain red-clad gentleman will also make a special appearance, distributing gifts to loyal NosTale fans.

