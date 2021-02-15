Numskull Games Reveal Multiple Games For Spring 2021

Numskull Games held a special livestream last week where they revealed five new titles coming out over Spring 2021. The five games on the way, in no particular order, are Bladed Fury, Battle Axe, RICO London, Iris.Fall, and Brigandine – The Legend of Runersia. Each one with its own little flavor that should get many of you stoked about what's to come. The one we're most happy to see was Battle Axe as it's a total throwback to arcade and SEGA titles of the early '90s. None of them came with official release dates, just months when we expect to see them. We got info on all five below along with videos and trailers for you to enjoy.

Battle Axe (April 2021)

Inspired by the classic adventure games of the 80s/90s, Battle Axe is an arcade top-down hack & slash created by renowned pixel artist Henk Nieborg. Featuring high quality visuals, true to form game mechanics, and music from the legendary VGM composer Manami Matsumae – retro gamers rejoice!

Bladed Fury (March 2021)

The fluid and precise 2D action game is based on Chinese history and mythology with surreal elements – launching soon on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Wandering the Warring States of China, Ji is an exiled princess on a vengeful quest after a rival clan takes control of the region having been wrongly blamed for her father's death.

Brigandine – The Legend of Runersia (April 2021)

The sequel to the renowned tactical RPG from the 90s, brand new physical editions of Brigandine now return to both the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. Players now waging war in the Continent of Runersia to conquer and unify the land under one nation: you decide how your legend will unfold by selecting a country and creating your army, exploring locations and encountering over unique knights monsters.

Iris.Fall (February 2021)

You play as Iris, who follows a black cat into a dilapidated theatre – solving intricate puzzles in the realms of light and shadow. The gothic game won 'Best Visual Art' and was nominated for 'Best Narration' at the 2019 Taipei Game Show.

RICO London (June 2021)

RICO London is a fast-paced first-person shooter which sees you tackling the notorious and violent gangs of London. Play solo or with a friend in co-op mode, you'll move through a variety of procedurally generated levels to wipe out the gang threat that's increasing all over the capital.