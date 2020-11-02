Numskull Unveils New Gaming Line For 2020 Holidays

Numskull are getting in on the holiday season for gamers with a series of new products across multiple systems. This past week the company showed off a multitude of items that you can now purchase on their site. Some of the more high-profile ones, which we have images and info for you below, include the Gaming Locker, as well as USB cords and Nintendo Switch cases that have been customized with film and gaming IPs. So if you're in desperate need to show off how much of a Ghostbusters fan you are while carrying around your Switch, there's a case and a charger out there for you. You can check out the full product line here.

Numskull and Official Xbox or Halo Gaming Lockers Create your own heavy games cache by storing up to 10 gaming cases in this sturdy Halo branded gaming locker. Furthermore you can hang up to four controllers on the sides, hold your gaming headset and keep cables and other items in the draw compartment. Official Movie Branded Nintendo Switch Cases Featuring designs from popular movies including; Jurassic Park, Minions, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future, The Grinch and Harry Potter this Nintendo Switch carry case can offer great protection for any accidental drop while on the move. The case has inner soft lining which provides a comfy home for the console and helps avoid scratches. There are 10 storage slots for Nintendo Switch Game Cards and a handy zip up section for other bits and bobs. Official Movie Branded LED Cables & Thumb Grips For a bit of accessory fun, check out the glow-up LED Cables & Thumb Grips. Keep your devices fully charged and watch as light flows through the tangle-resistant 1.5-metre-long cable when charging. The thumb grips keep the action tight for all that gaming precision!