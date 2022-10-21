Oakenfold Confirmed For Release In Mid-November

Studio Taghua and developer Rutger van Dijk revealed that they will be releasing Oakenfold for PC in mid-November. Being in development for a few years now, the game is a strategy title in which you will have to figure your way through a number of different scenarios while dealing with a time-manipulation twist. You will be able to undo your moves and use your newly gained insights to figure out a way to victory, or just to stay alive, whatever the story may bring your way, as you stay safe from the hostile Biocide invasion and attempt to escape a now-inhospitable planet. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will be released on November 17th, 2022.

Oakenfold brings a clever twist to the classic turn-based strategy approach. Solo developer Rutger van Dijk took inspiration from games such as Into the Breach, where the enemy attacks are pre-indicated – giving you a set amount of actions to find the optimal outcome for each conflict. However, in Oakenfold, you don't have to plan your complete counter-strategy in advance. You can start trying one possible solution, and if it doesn't work out as intended, you can simply reverse time and use your newly acquired intel to do better. Levels and upgrades are procedurally generated, so in every playthrough, you will have a different set of options to solve challenging situations. Besides its unique gameplay, the game also attracts attention with its distinctive art style and a soundtrack that immediately puts you in an unruffled flow vital to any puzzle-solving.

You play as Asha, a young woman on the brink of humanity's extinction. Her father, who taught her everything he knows about surviving this cruel world, has injected her with a final hope: Launch the last human settlement, the biodome called Oakenfold, into the stars with the remnants of humanity aboard, ready to start anew. After her father's tragic death following a Biocide attack, Asha must continue the mission they had set out to complete: to retrieve the last of the fuel-packed crates to power up Oakenfold's systems.

Asha's mindsets – Asha's varying mindsets give her unique starting abilities, you can go for an offensive approach or manipulate the position of your enemies so they even attack each other.

– Asha's varying mindsets give her unique starting abilities, you can go for an offensive approach or manipulate the position of your enemies so they even attack each other. Procedurally generated – each playthrough will feature different paths, missions, upgrades, items, and results to your decisions.

– each playthrough will feature different paths, missions, upgrades, items, and results to your decisions. Permadeath – if you die, it's all over. Adding weight to every decision you take, but leaving you with a feeling that you can do better next time.

– if you die, it's all over. Adding weight to every decision you take, but leaving you with a feeling that you can do better next time. Highscores leaderboard – to satisfy those who like a bit of friendly competition

– to satisfy those who like a bit of friendly competition Weekly Escape – there is a weekly updated playthrough where all players will be offered the same challenges and choices. Improve your run with each attempt and really scratch that min-maxing itch!