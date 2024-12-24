Posted in: 1985 Games, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Obojima, Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass

Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass Arrives For Pre-Order

1985 Games has put Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass up for pre-order, hyping it as The Legend of Zelda meets Studio Ghibli

1985 Games has a new tabletop role-playing game out on the market this week, as Obojima: Tales From The Tall Grass is available for pre-order. The team is hyping this game up as being spired by The Legend Of Zelda and Studio Ghibli films, as they have created a 5e compatible TTRPG where you'll go off on an adventure set in a magical world that feels different compared to other titles in the genre. You can pre-order the PDF version for $30 right now, as there will be a physical edition on the way in 2025. We have more details about the game below.

Obojima

Obojima is a leisure fantasy setting from 1985 Games that is inspired by the works of Studio Ghibli and the Legend of Zelda. Explore an island full of whimsy, mystery, and possibility! Meet spirits, uncover the secrets of the ominous Corruption spreading across the island, and eat some good ramen! Go on an unforgettable, unique roleplaying adventure that everyone at your table will love!

2 New Ancestries: the frog-like Nakudama and the mysterious Dara

the frog-like Nakudama and the mysterious Dara 4 New Factions: witch covens, diver leagues, youth scouts, and academic adventurers

witch covens, diver leagues, youth scouts, and academic adventurers 2 New Skills: break and fix things with Mechanics. Find ingredients and parts with Salvaging

break and fix things with Mechanics. Find ingredients and parts with Salvaging 20 New Feats: including Sword fighting skills, ancestral modifiers, and faction feats

including Sword fighting skills, ancestral modifiers, and faction feats 48 New Magic Items: keytars, lunar weapons, even flame trail leaving bicycles

keytars, lunar weapons, even flame trail leaving bicycles 50 New Spells: use Jolt to power ancient machines back to life, make weapons out of vegetables, sculpt sand to your whim, or even create magical train stops

use Jolt to power ancient machines back to life, make weapons out of vegetables, sculpt sand to your whim, or even create magical train stops 60 New Monsters & NPCs: friends and foes! Spirit companions, legendary monsters, corrupted creatures, and more

friends and foes! Spirit companions, legendary monsters, corrupted creatures, and more 11 New Subclasses: Origami-wielding wizards, mask-wearing bards, potion-brewing barbarians, and the community-created sheep dragon monk

Origami-wielding wizards, mask-wearing bards, potion-brewing barbarians, and the community-created sheep dragon monk Potions, potions, potions!: A brand new, one-of-a-kind potion brewing system that can be seamlessly added to other campaigns. Includes over 60 ingredients and 180 new potions for combat, utility, and fun!

