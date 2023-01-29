Of Two Minds Brings Psychoanalyst FMV To iOS This Year Burgeon & Flourish are taking on the FMV experience with a bit of psychology as Of Two Minds is coming to iOS.

There's a brand new psychoanalyst experience coming to iOS as Burgeon & Flourish will be releasing Of Two Minds sometime this year. This is a weird but interesting game as you'll be taken down a road of intersecting thoughts in the middle of a love triangle in the '80s. You'll have to explore interpersonal trauma through different aspects of these people's minds and personalities to unravel the story through deduction, acted out by the company of thespians who are telling you the tale of a failed relationship. The game has no official release date yet beyond the idea that it will be out sometime this year, but you can check out the trailer and info below as we wait for more info.

"Of Two Minds places you in the mindset of a psychoanalyst, diving into the psyche of a network of people (a couple having an affair, their spouses, and even their own analysts, one of whom goes broke while another marries the wrong person) in the gritty but vibrant New York of the late 80s. Every time you discover a new Memory, you will have to connect the topics and ideas — Themes — that appear in every video. Working with these Themes will unlock new videos, filling in the gaps in the story as so you get to know each character and their motivations. Your deductions and daring leaps of reason and creativity will help you dig deeper into their lives and minds."

Enjoy more than three hours of footage not only set but recorded in the 1980s. All the video footage was actually recorded in 1989 with professional actors.

Analyze the characters. Associate the feelings and ideas evoked by every clip to unlock new content.

Experience a non-linear narrative. Every player will experience the story in a unique way based on their associations and observations. The story is the same, but how every player fills the gaps in the story will depend on the associations they make while watching the clips.

Unveil the psychological motivations behind the characters' actions. Why does Annie fear the sound of breaking glass? Why does Rex dream about a red blanket? Why does Mel gamble away his summer house? Ultimately, the experience of the story is uniquely yours.