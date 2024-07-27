Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fenix Studios, Future Games Show, Office Fight

Office Fight Will Launch During Future Games Show 2024

Time to stick it to the man after you've been laid off at the work. Office Fight will launch in mid-August on PC via Steam

Article Summary Office Fight launches August 21 on Steam after Future Games Show 2024, with a free demo available now.

Play as a ghost seeking revenge on Mega Corp, battling through physics-based office chaos.

Features include customizable characters, destructible environments, and hilarious ragdoll physics.

Unlock runes, new skills, and over 40 takedowns across 100 unique levels to become the ultimate office warrior.

In what is probably one of the furthest advanced warnings for the summer gaming livestream season, Office Fight has confirmed it will launch after the Future Games Show 2024. Indie game developer and publisher Fenix Studios announced over the weekend that the game would launch on August 21, at the end of the Future Games Show 2024, where they will be a part of the livestream. Those looking to try the game out in advance can do so right now, as there's a free demo available to play on Steam.

Office Fight

You've been unfairly laid off by Mega Corp and the news kills you. Literally. But your restless ghost has unfinished business… revenge! 'Restructure' this corporate behemoth one department at a time, unleashing hilarious physics-based chaos as you uncover their diabolical secrets. Ready for some hands-on experience? Smash your way through each department and break every rule in the employee handbook. Each office battleground is full of unique physics-based challenges, insane chain reactions, and temperamental office furniture. We've all had that boss who could use some polite feedback. Now is your chance to show them how you really feel about their management style. Get ready for your 1:1 performance review! Unsure how to reply to a passive-aggressive email? Don't worry; at Office Fight, we've got a range of openly hostile takedown moves to ragdoll your coworkers into submission. For that personal touch, you can also customize your characters to look like anyone you wish. For example, Mark from Accounts or Susan in Finance. Fight for your promotion and unlock everything Office Fight has to offer. From powerful runes to unique skills and bonkers takedowns, grind it out to become the ultimate workplace warrior! Physics-based destruction as you click, drag, and smash office equipment.

An immersive mystery that'll require your best demolition detective skills.

Side-splitting boss fights like Karon, the Customer Service Manager.

Hilarious ragdoll physics guaranteed to break your funny bone.

Wicked mechanics like chain reactions, haunted items, and portals.

Over 100 different levels with infinite demolition outcomes.

Over 40 takedowns to help you reshape company culture.

Designable office battlegrounds to replicate your workspace.

Customizable characters to make things personal.

Unlockable runes to level up your mayhem.

Live leaderboard to test the most competitive workplace warriors.

