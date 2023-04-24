Omega Strikers Releases Cinematic Video By Anime Studio TRIGGER Before Omega Strikers is released, check out this all-new video released for the game created by anime studio TRIGGER.

Developer and publisher Odyssey Interactive released a new cinematic video for their game Omega Strikers created by renowned anime studio TRIGGER. The two companies came together to essentially make an amazing hype video that will give you all of the action of the game while also introducing you to the concept of what's happening thematically. Which we feel like they pretty much nailed as the video provides an epic look at all of the game's characters while also capturing the energy of a match in the Omega universe. Enjoy the video below as the game is set to launch on April 27th.

"Smash opponents off the arena and score goals in this lightning-fast 3v3 footbrawler. Sling slimes, toss tofu, and rocket boost to victory as one of 15+ stylish Strikers. Squad up with friends and outplay your rivals to become an Omega Striker. Omega Strikers has an ever-growing roster of unique and powerful Strikers, each of which can be unlocked through normal play. 3v3 unranked, ranked, and private lobbies across a handful of maps are available from day one, with more maps and modes planned. For those looking to dive deeper into the game, cosmetic purchases and battle passes are available via in-app purchase."

No Match the Same: Blast, bounce, and bullrush opponents into hectic and electric map hazards. Sprint at breakneck speed on the Super Surge map, or grow to enormous size with the Gigantify game buff.

Play Your Way: Earn credits to unlock powerful new Strikers, each with unique abilities. Create your custom playstyle with Trainings, then upgrade your look with skins and emotes.

Play Anywhere: Party up cross-platform with friends and take your progress anywhere with cross-progression as Omega Strikers rolls out across PC and mobile platforms.

Big Seasonal Updates: Omega Strikers will continually evolve as each new season adds new Strikers, additional stages, fresh unlockables, and more ways to play.

