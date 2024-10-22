Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Memorable Games, On Your Tail

On Your Tail Confirmed For Steam & Switch Release Next Month

Humble Games has confirmed their new detective game On Your Tail will be released for both PC and Nintendo Switch in November

Article Summary On Your Tail arrives on Steam and Nintendo Switch on November 21, 2024.

Unravel mysteries in the captivating seaside village of Borgo Marina.

Investigate using card-game mechanics, explore, and solve puzzles.

Build friendships and enjoy relaxing activities in a vibrant setting.

Developer Memorable Games and publisher Humble Games (or should we say what remains of Humble Games after massive layoffs this Summer), have confirmed On Your Tail will be released next month for both Steam and Nintendo Switch. Essentially, the game has already been confirmed for Switch back during the Indie World showcase a few months ago, so this time around, the news is confirming that the PC version will be released at the same time on November 21, 2024. You can check out more info and the trailer for it here.

On Your Tail

Embark on an intriguing getaway you'll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuthy story-driven life sim of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right. Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area's iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina's most puzzling local mysteries.

Visit a Secluded Village: Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure.

Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure. Uncover Layers of Mystery: Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town.

Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town. Draw Your Conclusions: Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay.

Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay. Get to Know The Locals: Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer.

Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer. Enjoy the Ultimate Escape: Cook delicious local cuisine, or try your hand at fishing (and make extra pocket money in the process). Hit the beach, play games at the arcade, hang out with friends, or enjoy a night simply gazing at the stars. Borgo Marina is a leisurely sandbox, and how you spend your summer is up to you.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!