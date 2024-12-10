Posted in: Games, Humble Bundle, Video Games | Tagged: Humble Games, Memorable Games, On Your Tail

On Your Tail Drops New Characters Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the latest trailer for the game On Your Tail, as the game shows off the characters you'll interact with ahead of launch

Article Summary Discover On Your Tail's new trailer featuring quirky characters and an enchanting Italian village setting.

Join Diana as she unravels mysteries in Borgo Marina with card-game-inspired investigation.

Engage with charming villagers, solve mysteries, and enjoy Italian seaside delights.

Explore a vibrant, interactive sandbox world with endless summer activities in On Your Tail.

Developer Memorable Games and publisher Humble Games released a new trailer this morning for On Your Tail, as we get a better look at the characters you'll see in the game. This is basically a chance to meet everyone you'll interact with as part of the story. It's a short trailer, but hey, it's part of the promotion for a game that will be out next week. Enjoy the trailer, as it will be released on Steam on December 16, 2024.

On Your Tail

Embark on an intriguing getaway you'll never forget in On Your Tail, a sleuthy story-driven life sim of relaxation, investigation, and knowing how to play your cards right. Set in the charming seaside village of Borgo Marina, On Your Tail follows the adventures of intrepid Diana in her pursuit of the perfect summer vacation. For a curious spirit like her, that means three things: explore her new surroundings as she gets to know the eccentric inhabitants, unwind with some of the area's iconic recreational activities, and get to the bottom of some of Borgo Marina's most puzzling local mysteries.

Visit a Secluded Village: Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure.

Explore a beautiful Italian town by the sea, lovingly built from the ground up by the Italy-based development team at Memorable Games, and shape aspiring detective Diana's summer in a third-person 3D narrative adventure. Uncover Layers of Mystery: Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town.

Discover secrets big and small hiding behind Borgo Marina's idyllic exterior. Search the village's streets and shops for leads and collect clues on characters, locations, and events to help unmask the thief who's menacing the once-peaceful town. Draw Your Conclusions: Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay.

Use a mix of investigation, interrogation, and deduction to unravel the truth through strategically engaging card-game-inspired gameplay. Get to Know The Locals: Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer.

Build relationships with a colorful cast of villagers. Help them out with their problems, learn crucial clues from conversations, and forge friendships that will live long past the summer. Enjoy the Ultimate Escape: Cook delicious local cuisine, or try your hand at fishing (and make extra pocket money in the process). Hit the beach, play games at the arcade, hang out with friends, or enjoy a night simply gazing at the stars. Borgo Marina is a leisurely sandbox, and how you spend your summer is up to you.

