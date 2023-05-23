One Lonely Outpost Confirmed For June's Steam Next Fest A different kind of farming sim comes to Steam Next Fest in June as One Lonely Outpost has you terraforming a farm on a new planet.

Indie game developer and publisher Freedom Games have revealed they will be releasing a free demo of One Lonely Outpost during June's Steam Next Fest. This is a different kind of farming sim as you'll be attempting to grow life on an alien planet. Think of it as terraforming on a minuscule level. The game will be a part of the event when it kicks off on June 2nd, but for the time being, here's more info on what you'll be seeing.

"You're the first pioneer to hit the surface of a barren, alien world – a desolate expanse as far as the eye can see. Your job is simple: Take your Space-RV, power up your multipurpose tech gauntlet, and use whatever seeds are found in the cargo to start a new life in this world. Over time, you'll make the planet life-sustaining for yourself and dozens of future colonists. But until then, it's going to be one lonely outpost… Plan your colonist's farming adventures. Will you explore? Plant? Craft? Fish? Build a close-knit community? Or all of them at once? Fill out the Omninac by experiencing life on the new planet. Categorize crops, minerals, seasons, animals, and more! Terraform the desert with a trusty robotic pet. Fertilize the ground, secure water sources, and make the air breathable. Farm, mine, explore, and carve out a habitat for humanity."

"Build your colony from the ground up. Your loneliness will be over once you can attract some colonists – but that is just the beginning! Discover a robust menu of meals to cook – you can't explore a new world on an empty stomach! A plethora of fish and bugs also inhabit the planet – go uncover them to fill out your collection! Usher in a new dawn for humanity, building a genuine off-world utopia for your colonists. Connect with your newfound community, cultivate relationships, and who knows, maybe even find love among the pioneers? And just as important as the future, delve into the past of the old world. Just what lies hidden beneath this ancient planet's surface…?"

