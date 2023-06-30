Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Miraidon, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Part 19: Miraidon Ex

Miraidon ex was one of the two cards that were used to debut this ex mechanic and its role in the Pokémon TCG's Scarlet & Violet era.

The Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG has begun. With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with Scarlet & Violet base set which was officially released in the United States on March 31st, 2023. This set introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which feature a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. Secret Rare section of expansions going forward feature Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet base set spotlight, let's take a look at one of the main ex cards of the set.

The Miraidon ex shown here was initially previewed in the August 2022 announcement that the ex would be the focus mechanic of the Scarlet & Violet era. You can check back on that here, where this card was shown with its type not yet revealed. It has since of course been revealed as an Electric-type card.

Miraidon is a new Paldean Legendary that, along with Koraidon, is one of the set mascots of this new era. Miraidon leads up Violet ex while Koraidon leads up Scarlet ex for obvious reasons. An Electric/Dragon-type Legendary, Miraidon is also the game mascot of Violet for the Switch and can be seen in five Modes (Low-Power, Drive, Aquatic, Glid, and Ultimate) which we'll likely see more of during this era. Miraidon's Dex entries read:

Much remains unknown about this creature. It resembles Cyclizar, but it is far more ruthless and powerful. This seems to be the Iron Serpent mentioned in an old book. The Iron Serpent is said to have turned the land to ash with its lightning.

Tried and true Ultra Rare artist 5ban Graphics illustrates this card, while we also get a standard holographic rare Miraidon pictured to the left by artist Kouki Saitou.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game on Bleeding Cool.

