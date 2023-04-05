One Piece Odyssey Reveals New Reunion Of Memories DLC Bandai Namco has revealed a brand new DLC coming to One Piece Odyssey, as players will soon experience a Reunion Of Memories.

Bandai Namco has revealed a new DLC will be coming to One Piece Odyssey shortly, as players will be able to experience a Reunion Of Memories. The game has already done an interesting job of taking you down memory lane while also showing off an entirely new storyline in this video game, but some of those lingering threads appears to be coming to a head as a new mysterious woman makes her presence known to the crew. We don't have an official release date for it yet, but you can check out the latest trailer for it below.

"The famous pirates are finally resting after their unbelievable adventures on the island of Waford and in Memoria, the world made of their memories. But as they celebrate their last night together before sailing away, a girl who looks like Lim appears dressed in black clothes with her hood pulled over her face, holding a sinister black cube in hand… But who is she? The Straw Hat Crew will be forced back into Memoria and transported again to Alabasta, although it seems different from last time, and the cube needed to escape has disappeared!"

"Launched earlier this year, One Piece Odyssey is recognized as one of the best games based on the iconic franchise, with an original story rooted in canon where players relive key moments from the series. One Piece Odyssey retains the charm, humor, and chemistry of the anime with its colorful artistic style and stunning visuals, and by starring the series' original Japanese VO actors. The game has been lovingly crafted over many years, produced with direct involvement from series creator Eiichiro Oda and complemented by a soaring soundtrack scored by composer Motoi Sakuraba, known for his musical contributions to video games such as the DARK SOULS™ and the TALES OF series."