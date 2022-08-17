OneShot: World Machine Edition Receives September Release Date

Dangen Entertainment has revealed that they'll be bringing OneShot: World Machine Edition over to all three major consoles next month. Late last year the team revealed that they would be making a console version of the beloved indie PC title. But it made a lot of people question how a game that breaks the fourth wall in many ways would run on platforms without a desktop or easily accessible files that make the original such a treat. Now we know from some of the images below as they have created their own desktop for you to work on as part of this version's new mechanics. You can check out more below as the game will be released for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox on September 22nd, 2022.

OneShot: World Machine Edition is a puzzle adventure game with metafictional elements where the player guides a child named Niko on a quest to revive the long dead sun in a desolate world. Niko is aware that the player exists. Over the course of the game, Niko will develop a bond with the player as they cross the barren land together in an attempt to restore the sun to the world. The player and Niko must explore different areas of a post-apocalyptic world, talk to NPCs, find items and solve puzzles. The game is played in a top-down 2D perspective and items can be used to interact with a specific location, or be combined to form a new item.

Many puzzles in OneShot involve the player interacting with an operating system outside of the game window. In the PC version of the OneShot, the player had to locate certain files and information on their hard drive in order to get answers, solve puzzles and progress through the game. In the console version of OneShot, players will operate the game via "The World Machine," a built-in operating system which allows the player to run OneShot on their video game console. The top-down game play window can be minimized anytime and the player can access files within the OS like a computer. The World Machine supports actions such as dragging and dropping file icons, moving application windows around on the screen, and basic file management. It also has options for color theme customization, customizable desktop wallpapers, as well as other collectibles and features. By combining metafictional narrative aspects and out of the window gameplay with an immersive story and puzzle solving, OneShot: World Machine Edition offers players a truly unique experience.