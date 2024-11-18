Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fire & Frost Studios, Of Ash & Steel

Open-World Fantasy RPG "Of Ash & Steel" Announced

TinyBuild Games annoucned their open-world medieval fantasy RPG, Of Ash & Steel, arriving for PC via Steam sometime in 2025

Article Summary Explore the expansive world of Of Ash & Steel and shape your hero's destiny in the Kingdom of the Seven.

Master combat skills, choose your fighting style, and become a champion against formidable foes.

Your choices impact the realm, forging alliances and altering the fate of the world around you.

Rediscover exploration without quest markers in a richly detailed world full of secrets and rewards.

Indie game developer Fire & Frost Studios and publisher tinyBuild Games have announced their latest game in the works called Of Ash & Steel. This is an open-world medieval fantasy RPG as the team tries to capture the old-school spirit of adventure PC games from their '90s heyday, with modern designs and a rich story. We have the trailer and dev notes on the game for you here, as it will be out sometime in 2025 for PC via Steam.

Of Ash & Steel

In Of Ash & Steel, you'll explore the once-prosperous realm of the Kingdom of the Seven, honing your combat skills and forging alliances to survive in an unforgiving land. Rise from a lowly adventurer and build your hero as you like, shaping your fortune and the fate of the world around you with each choice you make. There are no quest markers to lead you by the hand in Of Ash & Steel. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide in a richly detailed world full of hidden treasures, stories, challenges, side quests, bosses, and more.

Master the Art of Combat : You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique!

: You are not a Legendary Hero by default in Of Ash & Steel. To become a true champion, you'll need to learn the ropes and prove your might in battle, combining different combat stances and active skills with the surrounding environment to vanquish your foes. Tailor your fighting style to suit you, from agile swordsman to heavy armor-clad knight, or create something unique! Shape the Fate of the World : Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny.

: Grow stronger, survive, and forge alliances across the realm. Watch your actions impact the world around you and prove that even someone who has lost everything can become a force with the power to shape destiny. Explore Like You Used To: Of Ash & Steel has no marker system, and quests won't lead you by the hand. Rediscover the joy of exploration and let curiosity be your guide. The world promises an immersive atmosphere full of dynamic weather, characters, and music, with rich rewards for those who dare to uncover its secrets.

