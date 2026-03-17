Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Radical Theory, The Breach Studios, Westlanders

Open-World Survival Game Westlanders Released a New Trailer

Check out the latest trrailer for the open-world western survival game Westlanders as the devs will be seeking funds in the months to come

Article Summary Westlanders unveils a new trailer showcasing open-world western survival gameplay and deep progression systems.

Lead a band of settlers solo or in co-op, building settlements, managing resources, and thriving in the Wild West.

Protect your towns from bandits, recruit NPC labor, and optimize production across multiple frontier outposts.

Crowdfunding for Westlanders launches soon to support development of this ambitious indie survival adventure.

Indie game publisher Radical Theory and developer The Breach Studios have provided a new look at their upcoming title, Westlanders, with an all-new trailer. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is an open-world survival title set in the Wild West, where you're basically a frontierman trying to make it in the new territories. You can go at it alone, or with friends in co-op, as you forge a life for yourself while dealing with many of the issues you'd experience. We have the latest trailer and info here for you to check out, as the game will be launching a crowdfunding campaign soon to help fund production.

Westlanders Provides New Look Ahead of Crowdfunding Campaign

Westlanders offers a deep, multi-layered experience where players evolve from desperate survivors into leaders of a thriving economic network. Tame the wild using a covered wagon that serves as your fully customizable mobile base. Team up with up to four players to navigate uncharted regions, hunt for resources, and manage specialized skills to survive brutal environmental conditions and severe weather.

Stake your claim by establishing fortified towns and outposts. Gather essential resources – such as wood, iron, and gold – to craft advanced gear. But stay vigilant: your growing wealth will inevitably attract bandits, requiring you to build robust defenses to protect your progress. You don't have to face the frontier alone. Find and recruit diverse NPCs to manage essential labor, including mining, logging, and animal husbandry. Coordinate with your friends to optimize economic networks between settlements, creating a secure and prosperous society. Push the boundaries of the untamed lands by upgrading your wagon and weaponry through a detailed, branching skill tree.

SURVIVE a dynamic open world, teeming with life and fraught with peril.

a dynamic open world, teeming with life and fraught with peril. EXPLORE vast landscapes from your customizable wagon.

vast landscapes from your customizable wagon. DISCOVER vital resources, hidden locations, and unique characters.

vital resources, hidden locations, and unique characters. CRAFT & INNOVATE everything from basic tools to ingenious innovations.

everything from basic tools to ingenious innovations. PROGRESS through a deep tech tree, unlocking powerful gear and useful buildings.

through a deep tech tree, unlocking powerful gear and useful buildings. BUILD & CUSTOMIZE your own settlements, transforming the wilderness into bustling hubs.

your own settlements, transforming the wilderness into bustling hubs. PRODUCE & HARNESS the land's bounty through farming, ranching, and mining.

the land's bounty through farming, ranching, and mining. OPTIMIZE your production lines through research and worker automations

your production lines through research and worker automations THRIVE by forging a network of settlements across the entire valley.

by forging a network of settlements across the entire valley. FIGHT bandits, wild beasts and anyone who dares challenge you.

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