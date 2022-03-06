Opening a Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm Of The Gods Booster Box

This weekend, I participated in a Dragon Ball Super Card Game pre-release event (of sorts) for the new Realm of the Gods set at a hobby shop. Bandai failed to send the proper promo cards and pre-release packs, which impacted my ability to properly cover the event. However, I was able to open a booster box of Realm of the Gods. While it's not quite the full pre-release experience, a booster box is certainly a good indication of what a set is going to feel like to open. Let's take a look at the pulls together so we can see exactly how Dragon Ball Super Card Game's set feels to crack.

The cards of Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Realm of the Gods

This new set is the sixteenth main set and the seventh expansion under the Unison Warrior Series banner. The set, titled Realm of the Gods (with its full name being Unison Warrior Series BOOST – Realm of the Gods) focuses on the deities of Akira Toriyama's universe. Confirmed focuses of the set include the Tournament of Power, the Champa Saga, the Future Trunks Saga, and Xenoverse material including Trunks Xeno and Mechikabura. It includes three SCRs with the top one being the SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power. The set also includes the hobby's first God Rare which is actually an Alternate Art version of SSB Vegeta, Unbridled Power. I can now confirm that the code for God Rares (the way Super Rares are SR, Special Rares are SPR, and Secret Rares are SCR) is GDR.

The booster box pulls

Upon opening the box, I saw the first pull of the box, which was the Super Rare box topper. With box toppers, you can either get an SPR or SR, so keep your fingers crossed for an SPR. The box played out like so.

Special Rares:

Super Rares:

What actually enhanced this box for me was pulling two parallel foil Leaders, which are not the easiest cards to pull. There have been times when I've pulled two SCRs from my DBSCG booster box openings when new sets come out without yet pulling all of the foil Leaders. It's really the luck of the draw, because SCRs are seeded through a case with two popping up every twelve boxes. There are no known rates on foil Leaders, but they're nice hits indeed, especially for completionist collectors like myself.

The SSG Trunks foil Leader actually ended up being my favorite hit of the box.

Overall, this was a decent if slightly underwhelming box due to the cards pulled. Generally, you can expect a booster box to have a guaranteed spread of five Super Rares and two Special Rares. Realm of the Gods includes an extra SR or SPR box-topper, which adds to the number of overall hits. Ways that the box can deviate from this guarantee is by including a God Pack (an all-foil back with bigger hits at the back) or a Secret Rare, which replaces one of the Super Rares. This is also the first Dragon Ball Super Card Game set with a God Rare, so we don't know how that will show up in boxes. After doing some research, though, there are multiple people who have opened up three entire cases of the set and did not see a God Rare. We likely have a $1000 card on our hands which makes a Realm of the Gods complete set unobtainable for most collectors upon release which, I feel, takes the steam out of opening this set in a major way. SCRs are rare enough. This? It's ridiculous. I'll certainly keep opening boxes, as this is a beautiful set and I have yet to hit my chase cards but to say that I think the rarity added to this set is a bad idea is an understatement.