Opening Dragon Ball Super Card Game: Namekian & Saiyan Boost

Dragon Ball Super Card Game released two new products this past weekend: the Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost expansion sets. Let's crack open one of each to see what we get and determine if one or both of these are worth purchasing.

The Exclusives

The items exclusive to these expansion sets include dice and a collection of cards exclusive to this box. Each box includes five brand-new cards exclusive to Saiyan Boost and Namekian Boost. These are not considered promo cards but are rather "Expansion Rare" cards, which is the classification for all cards (marked EX) that appear in products like this. Each card is foil and you get multiple of each. Personally, I do miss the texture that Dragon Ball Super Card Game used on these cards a while back in previous expansion sets, Namekian Surge and Saiyan Surge, but the foil pattern is quite nice as you can see above. Quality-wise, it's essentially like opening a pack of guaranteed Super Rares.

The Dragon Ball Super Card Game Booster Packs

These boxes currently come with three booster packs each, and both Saiyan Boost and Namekin Boost offer the same packs: two Supreme Rivalry and one Battle Evolution Booster. I think this is a nice mix though I'd personally love to see an even older pack thrown in as the wild card pack with the two current packs. Personally, of the six-packs I opened, I was able to pull two Super Rares which I thought was quite lucky.

Overall

These are the perfect releases for months in-between sets. Supreme Rivalry came out last month and we are still over a month away from Cross Spirits, so I love products like this that give us new cards and a way to get access to booster packs. I highly recommend that Dragon Ball Super fans pick both of these up. Personally, I'm building a binder of Expansion Deck cards, which I also suggest collectors try, as it'll be a collection of mostly foil cards. For tips on how to build a Dragon Ball Super Card Game binder, check out this weekend's post.