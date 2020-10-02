Orichalcum Pictures To Enter VR Market With Ryte: The Eye Of Atlantis

This winter, Orichalcum Pictures is entering the VR market with its first release, Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis. Offering an experience set on pulling participants back in time, players will navigate through the lost city of hubris in a world where supernatural powers exist, puzzles need solving, and decisions matter. The entire package promises quite a bit.

With direct mentions to Plato's vision of Atlantis, Orichalcum Pictures is shooting for a mythical setting with an authentic feel. The result seems to be a product designed towards players' senses of exploration, more than competition or self-preservation. That's a game design that's still not too easy to find in a full-length title on the VR market, and the larger space and processing demands of games like Half-Life: Alyx, or Vader Immortal probably shed some light on why that is. Regardless, Ryte is set to enter the fray with Myst-inspired gameplay and a narrative of its own.

While the full story remains to be seen, players can expect challenges in the form of moral choices and puzzles, and to eventually gain access to powers like telekinesis as they dive deeper. Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis also teases at elements that remain just on the edge of fantasy: oracle-seeking clerics, prison break-outs, and battles among giant centurions. Not to mention, that constant expectation about what happened to Atlantis. Can the player set it differently? Will they even want to?

In a game with multiple endings, that's not always set in stone.

For folks who would welcome a more cerebral exploration — especially in a time of restricted travel — Ryte: The Eye of Atlantis could very well be one of those better additions to their library. Ryte is due to launch on SteamVR and Oculus platforms — and it's worth noting that its winter schedule will be right on the heels of the Oculus' Quest 2 release. Because of that, Ryte is bound to be among so many players' first steps into VR, so let's hope the minds at Orichalcum Pictures will be able to pull their vision off.