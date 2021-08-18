2021's VR Summer Games Brings Esports Over Drama

What a time it is to be alive. Putting aside plagues, climate change, and whatever that disagreeable family member just posted to Facebook, it's way cooler to be alive today than any other time in human history. VR proves that this is true. The VR Summer Games (August 21st-September 12th) hosted by the Virtual Athletics League (VAL) is just icing on that cake.

If you haven't heard of the VR Summer and Winter Games, that's because it's still a new (but growing) event. Last year gave out more than 25,000 dollars in prizes. The following Winter Games, hosted last February and March, drew more than 10,000 participants. The upcoming VR Summer Games of 2021 also has a prize pool and game list that's keeping up, and it's fair to say that this series isn't quitting.

In short, the Games are a collection of events featuring showcases from different studios, and moreover, VR competitions for real prizes. Players with remarkable achievement and progress can win a bit of notoriety, a bag of cash, and more for participating. Previous seasons have turned VR milestones like Until You Fall, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Echo: VR into e-sport with a competitive edge. This year, featured events will include titles such as Hyper Dash, Blaston, and Swarm. Many of these are games which Bleeding Cool has covered and can affirm: they'll make you sweaty and for the right reasons.

This year, VAL's 2021 Summer Games are running from August 20th all the way through September 12th. On top of competitions, participants and followers can also look forward to speaker and panel discussions with all sorts of staff from different studios, as well as exclusive first-look game exhibitions. Last year, products like the Peloton-wrecking, VZFIT VR Bike app got some great exposure. So even if you would describe yourself as VR-curious more than a fanatic, or as a casual player more than a hard-edged competitor, these games and panels could be worth checking out even just for a look at some of the latest products in action. And if you don't want to take our word for it, check out the teaser below, and judge for yourself.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Virtual Athletics League (VAL) – Summer Games 2021 (https://youtu.be/oK78MYfex3k)