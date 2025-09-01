Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hyperstrange, Kantal Collective, Otherwar, Untold Tales

Otherwar Announced For Xbox Release Next Week

After having already been out for over two years, Otherwar will be making its way to Xbox consoles next week as a complete game

Play as a defender angel battling hordes in this unique blend of tower defense and action

Every enemy in Otherwar has distinct projectiles, creating unpredictable challenges each run

Customize towers and angel abilities before and during missions across nine intense levels

Indie game developer Kantal Collective and co-publishers Untold Tales and Hyperstrange have confirmed that Otherwar is coming to Xbox. The game has already been out for two and a half years on mutliple platforms, so this is basically the team bringing the full version of the game to another console. They didn't really release a trailer or make any kind of bigger presentation for this release, but we do know it will be released in-full on Septembert 11, 2025.

Otherwar

Embody the role of the defender angel who has been called forth to stem the tide of an encroaching hell horde. It falls upon your halo to plan out the defenses, however your adversaries shall not stand idly as they will blot out the sun with fire just to clip your wings. Yet, you are not defenseless as the angel can smite enemies on his own if need be. Unlike other Tower Defense games, Otherwar's cast of enemies will keep you on your toes as almost every enemy fires a different kind of projectile. From the ever-following eyeballs to slowly approaching wide spider webs and patterns of swirling leaves cast by undead treants. Amidst the chaos of battle, you will also have to be on the look-out for certain enemies such as necromancers, who, if allowed to linger for too long, will raise skeletons from the dead that may overwhelm your defenses.

Before each mission you will have a chance to select towers and skills that will aid you in battle. From straight-forward offensive towers to more situational constructs such as slowing fields that will bog down approaching enemies or emplacements that shoot down incoming projectiles. Besides structures, the angel can also upgrade his own skills during the battle and acquire new abilities between missions. Making each of the 9 levels a puzzle for you to solve. Go, Defender! Carry your light into the dark!

