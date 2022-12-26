Outpath Launches New Prologue Title Ahead Of Release

GrabTheGames and UpgradePoint announced that they have released a brand new prologue for their upcoming game Outpath. In case you haven't heard about this one yet, this is an indie experimental title created by solo developer David Moralejo Sánchez. The game takes inspiration from a number of different crafting games out on the market, designed to be primarily click-based to make it easier to do what you need to do in order to get the job done. You'll need to craft, gather, manage resources, come up with designs, build your base, and eventually find a way to buy more islands so you can expand your tiny little empire into a bigger one where you exploit everything around you. Sounds simple enough, right?

The prologue version of the game is simply called First Journey, and aside from having the primary goal of teaching you all about the game and its mechanics, it will offer up a chance for you to take over an island in full and get a fee of how exactly you'll go about making the first base of operations a home. We have no idea when they're going to release the main game, as there's no release window announced beyond "2023." But at least this version will get you on your feet and give you some pointers ahead of time.

"Outpath: First Journey is a prologue chapter of the main game, Outpath. An experimental clicker base building game. Craft, gather & manage resources, build your base and buy more islands to exploit and expand! Taking Satisfactory, Forager, and the gratifying gameplay loop of clicker/idle games as references, Outpath would be just that. Exploit your environment, craft, build and automate your base in this 3D first-person platformer! Gather. Craft. Build. Explore. Relax. No time limits, and no pressure, play at your own pace and style."