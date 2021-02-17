Outriders Will Be Coming To Google Stadia In April

Square Enix and People Can Fly revealed this week that Outriders will be making its way over to Google Stadia in April. The game, which was already earmarked for release on PC and console this year, will now be headed to the streaming platform as one of the many AAA titles that have been added to the library. While the news is cool, it should be noted that this isn't going to be any special version of the game, it will be released on April 1st, 2021 along with all the other versions with the same content. The devs are just now giving you a new platform of choice.

As mankind bleeds out in the trenches of Enoch, you'll create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. With rich storytelling spanning a diverse world, you'll leave behind the slums and shanty towns of the First City and traverse forests, mountains and desert in the pursuit of a mysterious signal. Combining intense gunplay with violent powers and an arsenal of increasingly twisted weaponry and gear-sets, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the finest shooter developers in the industry – People Can Fly. Outriders' brutal and bloody combat combines frenetic gunplay, violent powers and deep RPG systems to create a true genre hybrid. Discover the hostile planet of Enoch as you embark on a journey to the source of a mysterious signal. Play single-player or join up to two friends in drop-in drop-out co-op as you tackle the horrors of a hyper-evolved planet. Create and customise your own Outrider and choose from four unique classes each with its own skill tree to define your own playstyle. Customise and upgrade your Outrider with countless items of mod-able guns and gear, as you leave humanity behind.