Outward: Definitive Edition Confirmed For Nintendo Switch

Plaion and Nine Dots revealed that Outward: Definitive Edition will be released for the Switch, giving players the most complete version.

Article Summary "Outward: Definitive Edition" confirmed to launch on Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Complete edition includes base game and both "Three Brothers" and "The Soroboreans" DLCs.

Features of the game: survival, solo/co-op play, dynamic defeat scenarios, and unique magic.

Nine Dots Studio overcame technical limits to create a travel-friendly version for the Switch.

Developer Nine Dots Studio and publisher Plaion confirmed this week that Outward: Definitive Edition will be released for the Nintendo Switch. As you might suspect from the name, this is the all-in-one version of the game with all of the content released to date, giving Switch players everything they've missed out on in one collection. The company didn't give a date, only that we'd see the game sometime in 2024. You can read more about the collection below as we wait for a date.

Outward: Definitive Edition

Outward is an RPG set in the world of Aurai where you take on the role of an ordinary adventurer defending themselves against threatening creatures, while braving hazardous environmental conditions, and keeping healthy and hydrated. Your journey will take you through cities and dangerous hidden dungeons crawling with formidable enemies as you travel across the untamed wilderness. The Definitive Edition contains the base game, along with two DLC's, "Three Brothers" and "The Soroboreans."

Survive in the wilds as you explore the land

Play solo or cooperatively online

Dynamic defeat scenarios that react to your context

Constant auto-saving means there's no turning back

Ritualistic, step-by-step approach to spellcasting

Unique experience with every play through

"Getting Outward onto the Switch was always a dream for us," said Guillaume Boucher-Vidal, CEO and creative director of Nine Dots Studio. "I'll be quite honest, I had my doubts that a Switch version was even possible, but we did it. Outward is a big game that was made in such a weird context and has some very specific technical limitations. The team at Sneaky Box really pulled a rabbit out of the hat with this port. I'm happy that there will be one more way to play our game, and with devices like the Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch, it's quite fitting that our game is now travel-friendly."

