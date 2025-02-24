Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Outworld Station, Trickjump Games

Outworld Station Confirms Steam Next Fest Demo Release

Ahead of the game being released into Early Access, Outworld Station has released a free demo today for Steam Next Fest for you to try out

Article Summary Try the Outworld Station demo during Steam Next Fest before its April Early Access launch.

Experience space strategy as a commander in the hostile TAU system with intricate gameplay.

Build supply chains, mine asteroids, and automate resource gathering across space stations.

Upgrade tech, unlock ships, and defend against threats in a galaxy of opportunities and dangers.

Indie game developer and publisher Trickjump Games have released a free demo today for Outworld Station, as the game takes part in Steam Next Fest. The team revealed a short time ago that the game would be released into Early Access on Steam on April 24 but made no mention of a demo at the time. This looks like it may be a last-minute decision to get the game a little attention ahead of time with a small sample of the title. The demo launches today and will be available until March 3.

In Outworld Station, players take the role of a space station commander tasked with harnessing the vast resources of the hostile TAU system. Build intricate supply chains, automate resource gathering, and construct an industrial marvel in gorgeously realized space. Build, expand, and exploit every resource you can to construct a planet-spanning space-based industrial complex the likes of which the galaxy has never seen. Construct Robot Freighters, Wormhole,s and even harness the awesome power of Antimatter in your quest for ever-greater industrial mastery. Atomize asteroids, mine ores, deploy cloud-miners and more to gather raw materials ready to be processed into advanced materials, items and parts. Set up elaborate supply-chains, automate resource-gathering and optimize your stations to fulfill your objectives as efficiently as possible.

Construct Starships to complete objectives and unlock ever-more-advanced technologies to aid you on your mission to bring this hostile alien star system to heel. Civilian and Military vessels will need vastly different and more complex construction techniques – some more dangerous to you and your station than others. Found multiple stations across numerous planets in order to exploit rare resources and connect them together via wormholes to create interstellar supply chains. But beware: you are not the only force in this alien star system and you'll need to protect yourself and your station to thrive out here. Recover mysterious alien artifacts along the way and use them to unlock powerful upgrades for your Station and Drone – letting you take the fight to anything that stands in your way. Upgrade your weapons, add shields or afterburners to navigate hostile areas with ease, or increase your station power and production efficiency.

