Over Horizon x Steel Empire Comes Out Next Week For Consoles

ININ Games has a new collection of titles on the way, as Over Horizon x Steel Empire will give you three games on PS4 and Nintendo Switch.

Retro game publisher ININ Games has partnered with developer Mebius to release a special combo title as Over Horizon x Steel Empire comes out next week. This title mixes three titles into one, spanning from the original NES all the way to the Game Boy Advance, bringing three classic titles into one collection. We have the full details below and the latest trailer above as the game will be released for PS4 and Nintendo Switch on July 18, 2024.

Over Horizon x Steel Empire

In Over Horizon, you and your trusty spaceship will traverse a number of bizarre worlds. With three different weapons which you can upgrade and combine any way you want, you will face the massive bosses and various enemies that will come your way. Also, relive gaming history and fire up your engines on some of the most important classic shmups – fully playable on modern platforms. Set in a Steam Punk-centered world, Steel Empire lets you choose between the Striker Airplane or the Zeppelin equipped with an areal mine launcher to fight back against the Motorhead Empire's invasion.

Over Horizon, formerly PAL territories exclusive and Japanese-only title was developed by HOT-B and Steel Empire's co-director. This classic shoot 'em up could easily be seen as a spiritual successor to Steel Empire. Known for its impressive graphics, unique weapon system, and creative-level design, Over Horizon became a standout title on the NES in 1991. But that's not all: In this exclusive bundle, relive the magic of the original Steel Empire in its purest form! Known as Empire of Steel in Europe and Koutetsu Teikoku (鋼鉄帝国) in Japan, The Steel Empire is a 1992 shoot-'em-up for the Sega Mega Drive and 2004 for Game Boy Advance developed by HOT-B, recognized for its distinctive diesel-punk aesthetic, combining elements of steampunk and late-19th-century industrial design, setting it apart from other shoot 'em-up games.

