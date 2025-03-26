Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Maximum Games, Video Games | Tagged: Brimstone Games, Overthrown

Overthrown Receives New Nature Update in Early Access

Overthrown has mroe nature to add to the Early Access build, as the latest update brings new additions to enhance the game

Article Summary Experience new features like scarecrows and The Greathammer with Overthrown's latest Nature Update.

Explore enhanced UI, lighting, and new tree species in the evolving wilderness of Overthrown.

Build your kingdom, fend off mutants, and play multiplayer in this magical, perilous world.

Utilize your ancient crown's powers to shape your environment and protect your people.

Developer Brimstone Games and publisher Maximum Entertainment added another update to Overthrown this week while the game is in Early Access. The new Nature Update comes with a number of new features, including scarecrows, a new weapon in The Greathammer, new tree species, new lighting, an overhauled UI, new hubs for builders, foragers, and weavers, and so much more. The update is available now when you update the game.

Overthrown

You play as a Monarch in possession of an ancient soul-stealing crown with magical abilities. With its power, establish a kingdom in a perilous wilderness and defend it from mutants and bandits roaming the land. Build, gather resources, farm the land, and more to turn your fledgling realm into a commanding, self-sustaining kingdom. As your fame grows, more will flock to your banner – but so will those who have come to overthrow you, including your friends in up to six-player co-op. Construct a kingdom from scratch and transform the wilderness into a developed community. Decide which buildings go where, and then manage your citizens to automate everything from there! Don't like where you placed something? Just pick it up and toss it somewhere else!

Throw whole trees at the sawmill to make planks or run through the forest carrying your sawmill to absorb trees along the way! Resource gathering is fun and easy thanks to your crown's power. Or maybe you have too many enemies around. Pick up monster nests and place them near bandit camps to have them fight each other instead (and obtain free loot!). Villagers being eaten by mutants? Run across a lake at 100 km/h to rescue them in time! Being shot at by outlaws up in the hills? Spin-attack so fast that you take off like a helicopter and descend on them from the skies! Manage resources and stockpile enough food to last the winter. Guard your farmlands (and peasants) from hungry mutants while waiting for your crops to grow. Keep polluting workshops away or see the land turn barren. Ultimately, keep your people happy or see them desert you for the outlaws.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!