Overwatch 2 Reveals More About The Cowboy Bebop Collaboration

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details about the Cowboy Bebop crossover with Overwatch 2, set to launch on March 12.

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed more details about the latest crossover event happening in Overwatch 2, as Cowboy Bebop will be jamming in the game. This collaboration will make anime fans swoon as they have added five new skins to the mix for five specific characters. You'll be able to dress up as Spike Spiegel Cassidy, Faye Valentine Ashe, Jet Black Mauga, Ed Sombra, and Ein Wreckingball. They went all out for these designs as Cassidy's gun looks like Spike's Swordfish and Bob looks like Faye's Red Tail. It's almost a perfect team compliment if not for the fact that there's no healer in the mix. You can check out both teaser trailers here, as the content will go live on March 12. But be quick, space cowboy, as it will only be here a few weeks.

Overwatch 2

