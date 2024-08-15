Posted in: Blizzard, Games, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, overwatch

Overwatch 2 Reveals More Details To Season 12: New Frontiers

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed new details about Season 12 for Overwatch 2, as the season will officially launch on August 20

Article Summary Season 12 of Overwatch 2 introduces Juno, a new Support hero from Mars, launching on August 20.

Unlock divine Mythic Anubis Reaper and Midnight Sun Ana Weapon Skins through the Premium Battle Pass.

Experience fast-paced action in the new Clash game mode with revised maps like Temple of Anubis and Hanaoka.

Navigate through 80 tiers of rewards in the Battle Pass, including Mythic Prisms, legendary skins, and Overwatch Coins.

Blizzard Entertainment released new details about what they have coming to Overwatch 2 as part of Season 12: New Frontiers. The team already revealed one of the new characters on the way with Juno, a plucky little cosmonaut that feels like a cool change of pace for the game. However, with her will come a Mid-Year reset, the Clash game mode getting two new maps, divine Mythic Skins, and events as well. We have some of the latest blog and some dev notes combined below of what you can expect, as the season will launch on August 20.

Overwatch 2 – Season 12: New Frontiers

Prepare yourselves for an interstellar adventure, as Overwatch 2 launches its highly anticipated Season 12! This season promises to be out of this world with Juno, the new Support hero from Mars. Get ready to brawl through two new maps in the Clash game mode and unleash the power of ancient Egyptian gods with the new Mythic Anubis Reaper Hero Skin and the upcoming Mythic Midnight Sun Ana Weapon Skin. And that's not all—embark on this cosmic journey through the Premium Battle Pass and collect ancient wonders, including the Legendary Bast Doomfist and Oni Ana skins, and more. Let's dive into the stellar features awaiting you in Season 12.

Juno Has Landed : Welcome Juno, the mobile Support hero from Mars! Equipped with her Mediblaster and Pulsar Torpedoes, she brings unique dynamics to healing and combat. Master her abilities like Hyper Ring and Orbital Ray to dominate the battlefield. Juno will be playable in Competitive upon launch!

: Welcome Juno, the mobile Support hero from Mars! Equipped with her Mediblaster and Pulsar Torpedoes, she brings unique dynamics to healing and combat. Master her abilities like Hyper Ring and Orbital Ray to dominate the battlefield. Juno will be playable in Competitive upon launch! Divine Mythic Skins : Introducing the Mythic Anubis Reaper Hero Skin and the upcoming Midnight Sun Ana Weapon Skin. Progress through the Premium Battle Pass to unlock these awe-inspiring skins with unique effects that will transform your gameplay experience into a celestial showdown.

: Introducing the Mythic Anubis Reaper Hero Skin and the upcoming Midnight Sun Ana Weapon Skin. Progress through the Premium Battle Pass to unlock these awe-inspiring skins with unique effects that will transform your gameplay experience into a celestial showdown. Clash Game Mode : Dive into the new adrenaline-pumping Clash mode, featuring dynamic spawns and streamlined map routes. This mode focuses on fast-paced, strategic gameplay across multiple capture points, ensuring more action and less downtime.

: Dive into the new adrenaline-pumping Clash mode, featuring dynamic spawns and streamlined map routes. This mode focuses on fast-paced, strategic gameplay across multiple capture points, ensuring more action and less downtime. Explore New Maps : Uncover secrets in the revised Temple of Anubis and the new Hanaoka map, inspired by the aesthetics of Hanamura. These maps bring fresh challenges and environments to the game.

: Uncover secrets in the revised Temple of Anubis and the new Hanaoka map, inspired by the aesthetics of Hanamura. These maps bring fresh challenges and environments to the game. Premium Battle Pass: Navigate through 80 tiers of ancient treasures and cosmic wonders, including up to 80 Mythic Prisms, five legendary skins, and more. The Battle Pass also offers additional rewards like Overwatch Coins and credits for all players.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!