Overwatch 2 Reveals New Details About Season 18

Overwatch 2 will be rollking out Season 18 next week with a ton of new additions to the game, including the new character Wuyang

Blizzard Entertainment revealed new details about what we can expect for Season 18 of Overwatch 2, as a new hero and several additions are on the way. A lot of awesome things are happening as Stadium will be getting some changes, the return of Double Mythics for two characters, new Battle Pass options, the retun of the Summer Games event, and the addition of the aquatic master Wuyang. We have the dev notes below, and you can read more on their website, as everything goes live on August 26.

Overwatch 2 – Season 18

Stadium Report

Quickplay Queue: A streamlined, faster version of Stadium with shorter matches, rapid-fire economy, Backfill & Cross Play support.

A streamlined, faster version of Stadium with shorter matches, rapid-fire economy, Backfill & Cross Play support. Hero Rotation Expands: Winston, Brigitte, Pharah, and (later this season) Tracer join the lineup.

Winston, Brigitte, Pharah, and (later this season) Tracer join the lineup. Draft Mode: Counter-pick and strategize before the match begins.

Counter-pick and strategize before the match begins. Payload Race Mode: Push dual payloads to the finish without checkpoint wins.

Push dual payloads to the finish without checkpoint wins. New Maps & Items: Powder Keg Mine, Thames District, Oasis Gardens, 3 new items, 10 reworks, 9 balance updates.

Powder Keg Mine, Thames District, Oasis Gardens, 3 new items, 10 reworks, 9 balance updates. Elite Rank Rewards: Epic Mei, Reinhardt, Ana, plus Legendary All-Star D.Va.

New Support Hero: Wuyang

An aquatic prodigy from Wuxing University with a bold, adaptive Support kit. This hero is built for precision, quick thinking, and fluid repositioning. Abilities include:

Xuanwu Staff: Guided water orbs for burst damage or disruption.

Guided water orbs for burst damage or disruption. Guardian Wave: Knockback and ally healing boost.

Knockback and ally healing boost. Rushing Torrent: Surf water currents for rapid mobility.

Surf water currents for rapid mobility. Tidal Blast Ultimate: Grants overhealth, then unleashes a powerful knockback wave.

PvP Refresh & Perks Update

Full Competitive Reset: Fresh placement matches and soft MMR reset to tighten match making.

Fresh placement matches and soft MMR reset to tighten match making. 50+ New Hero Perks: Every Hero gets at least one, reshaping team comps and creative builds.

Double Mythics

Sojourn's Ultraviolet Sentinel Mythic Hero Skin: Four tiers with customizable styles, effects, and colorways.

Four tiers with customizable styles, effects, and colorways. Cassidy's Blazing Sunsetter Mythic Weapon Skin: Reactive revolver that heats up with gameplay.

Battle Passes

Premium Battle Pass includes Mythics, Legendary skins (for Kiriko, Lifeweaver, Pharah, Hanzo, and Lucio), cosmetics, and up to 80 Mythic Prisms.

Ultimate Bundle adds 20 tier skips, 2,000 Coins, and exclusive Legendary skins (Poolside Wuyang and Lily Roadhog).

Summer Games 2025

Running September 2 – 15, with new third-person Lucio Ball & Lucio Ball Remix, plus Winston Volleyball. Seasonal rewards include the World Cup Lucio skin.

Hero Skill Rating & Progression

Hero Skill Rating: Individual skill rating (0 – 5000) per Hero with tiered brackets for personal mastery.

Individual skill rating (0 – 5000) per Hero with tiered brackets for personal mastery. Hero Progression 2.0: Faster leveling, prestige portrait borders at milestone levels, and milestone loot boxes.

Advanced Info Panel

Detailed real-time stats (damage, healing, cooldowns) to help refine gameplay and strategies.

