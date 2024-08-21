Posted in: Blizzard, eSports, Games, Overwatch, Overwatch 2, Video Games | Tagged: DreamHack Stockholm, ESL FACEIT, ESL FACEIT Group, Overwatch Champions Series, OWCS

Overwatch Champions Series To Be Held At DreamHack Stockholm

The Overwatch Champions Series confirmed this morning they will bring the Finals to Europe at DreamHack Stockholm in November

ESL FACEIT Group and Blizzard Entertainment have come together to announce the Overwatch Champions Series Finals will be held at DreamHack Stockholm. The event will bring in the best teams across the world, with qualifiers set to begin in September, as they will hold a three-day competition for the finals from November 22-24. This is a pretty big deal, considering this event will be bringing DreamHack back home, and this will be the first finals since they relaunched the Overwatch esports ecosystem. We have more details below, along with a quote from the team.

Overwatch Champions Series Finals at DreamHack Stockholm

The OWCS World Finals will be the first major in-person European tournament for Overwatch in years, with eight of the world's best squads facing off in Stockholm to become the first OWCS Champions. Fans onsite will also get to take part in multiple activations and celebrate their Overwatch fandom throughout the three-day gaming lifestyle festival. The OWCS World Finals at DreamHack Stockholm follow a standout debut at DreamHack Dallas earlier this year. A record-setting 55,000+ fans attended the festival, including a sellout crowd for the OWCS Major at DreamHack Dallas. Viewers at home tuned in with 2.5 million hours watched and nearly 130,000 peak viewers as Crazy Raccoon hoisted the trophy. Eight competition slots are up for grabs between now and November 22, with teams around the world battling for their ticket to Stockholm. Stage 4 of OWCS open qualifiers on FACEIT begins in EMEA and in North America on September 20, with the winner of the tournament automatically qualifying for the OWCS World Finals.

"The Overwatch Champions Series has already exceeded our expectations, and we're excited to cap off the year with our first-ever championship in Europe," said Sean Miller, Director, Head of Overwatch Esports at Blizzard Entertainment. "Our first OWCS LAN showcased the continued appetite Overwatch 2 fans have for international competition, and we expect that passion and excitement to reach new heights in Stockholm."

