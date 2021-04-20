Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan Is Leaving Blizzard Entertainment

It is the end of an era over at Blizzard Entertainment as Overwatch's director, Jeff Kaplan, has announced his departure today. Kaplan joined the company in May 2002 back when the company was deep in the development of what would become World Of Warcraft, joining the team as a designer and later becoming a game director. More recently, players know him best as the main voice for all things Overwatch as he has been with the project clear back when it was first being developed as Titan in 2013 and later changed into what it became in 2016. For a few years he was the main face you would see on every update video, talking about the latest additions and patches on the way. He became so synonymous with the product, that one year he even sat next to a fireplace for Blizzard's annual Yule Log stream. Whether you liked his reveals or not, he definitely became a fan favorite personality from the company.

No reason was given as to why Kaplan is departing the company, but they did post his last note to fans (which you can read below) and announced that Blizzard vet and founding member of the Overwatch team, Aaron Keller, will be taking over as game director. What impact will that have on the current game's updates as well as the development of Overwatch 2 is yet to be seen. But as someone who has met and chatted with Kaplan more than once over the past few years, it certainly feels like a major loss for the company and the fans.