Overwatch Launches The 2021 Anniversary Event Today

Blizzard Entertainment has launched the 2021 Anniversary event into Overwatch today, marking the game's fifth anniversary. As you might suspect, the team is bringing back everything under the sun for the next few weeks as you will be able to collect everything you can from every special event held throughout the year, with a lot of the skins on big discounts in case you missed them. What's more, the team is making it easier for you to collect rewards and loot boxes in the game so it's faster for you to rack them up. This is a godsend because let's be honest here, the vast majority of items you're going to get during this event will be voice lines and sprays. You can read more about the event below along with the trailer.

To celebrate the past five years we've shared, this year's Anniversary event will highlight all the game modes you've enjoyed across the years on a daily rotating schedule. Kick it with Lúcioball one day; spend the next having snow much fun in a Winter Wonderland brawl! Winter Wonderland, Halloween Terror, Summer Games, Archives, and Lunar New Year brawls will all make a return during Anniversary on specific days; all seasonal cosmetics will also be available to unlock. Don't forget to log in from May 18th through June 8th to celebrate every day with us on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch!

Overwatch PC Anniversary Sale Celebrate Overwatch's 5th Anniversary with new friends and family – Overwatch will be up to 50% off from May 18 to May 28 on Battle.net! New Way To Earn Rewards This year, we're introducing a new way to earn rewards for Anniversary.

Play 9 / 18 / 27 games in Quick Play, Arcade, or Competitive Play to earn rewards

Winning games doubles your points New Cosmetics Legendary Skins: Black Cat Sombra Funky Baptiste Junkfood Junkrat Venus Moira Gladiator Doomfist

Epic Skins: Week 1: Cybermedic Ana Week 2: Bird of Paradise Echo Week 3: 8 Ball Wrecking Ball

