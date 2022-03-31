Overwatch Reveals Plans For Sixth Anniversary Celebration

Blizzard Entertainment has revealed their plans for the sixth anniversary of Overwatch, and while it looks fun, it's also a bit of a rerun. This event will be running from April 5th to the 25th, and they announced they'll have two more anniversary events coming during the Summer. This one will kick off with the Anniversary Remix: Volume 1. From April 5 to April 25, players will be able to earn new versions of fan-favorite Legendary skins while fighting it out in a rotating Arcade of seasonal events. While it's cool to see new white versions of these skins, it also kinda feels like no one on the Overwatch team thought they'd still be doing anniversary events in the original game, and this is what they created on short notice while we slowly get to Overwatch 2. Here's some additional info on what to expect.

The six Legendary skins for the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Volume 1 event are as follows: Demon Genji

Evermore Reaper

Mage Mercy

Steelhardt Reinhardt

White Cat D.Va

Zealot Zenyatta Rotating Brawls: As part of the Overwatch Anniversary celebration, we're unlocking the brawl vault, giving you the chance to dive back into your favorite modes from previous seasonal events. Check out the week 1 schedule below. Week 1 : April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary)

: April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary) April 5 – Summer Games

Summer Games April 6 – Halloween Terror

Halloween Terror April 7 – Halloween Terror Challenge Missions

Halloween Terror Challenge Missions April 8 – Winter Wonderland

Winter Wonderland April 9 – Lunar New Year

Lunar New Year April 10 – Overwatch Archives

Overwatch Archives April 11 – Overwatch Archives Challenge Missions Weekly Challenges: Additionally, some of our most popular weekly challenge skins are coming back for a limited time! Play games in Quick Play, Competitive Play, or the Arcade to unlock sprays, player icons, and stylish skins including Nano D.Va, Bastet Ana, and Combat Medic Baptiste. Wins count as two games. Each week brings new rewards to earn, with players unlocking the Nano D.Va set in Week 1. Week 1 will run from April 5 – April 11 (Regional times may vary) Play 9 Games | 2 Nano D.Va Sprays

Play 18 Games | Nano D.Va Player Icon

Play 27 Games | Nano D.Va Epic Skin