Pac-Man To Be Inducted Into Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame

This morning, Bandai Namco and Comic-Con announced that Pac-Man will be inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall Of Fame. A first for the Hall as the character will be the first video game character to be added to the list, as the character is being recognized and honored for "his profound impact on the video game industry, his influence on popular culture, and his far-reaching and enduring popularity across the globe." Pretty fitting as well since we're still celebrating the character and the game's 40th Anniversary. He will join the only other member currently in the hall, Batman, which makes for an interesting combo of characters currently a part of it. Here are a few quotes from this morning's announcement.

"When I created Pac-Man over 40 years ago, I never could have imagined the amount of joy he has brought to video game fans, nor could I have imagined his reach around the globe," said Toru Iwatani, the original creator of Pac-Man. "While I'm proud of my work, the real happiness I feel is in how Pac-Man has entertained millions of fans around the world and how those fans have in-turn supported Pac-Man with their love and loyalty all these years. The bond between creator, character, and player has been so strong these past decades. I hope to see this connection continuing long into the future."

"Pac-Man's enduring popularity and relevance speak volumes to how he has touched the lives of countless players and fans throughout his 40 years as the original video game icon," said Yutaka Fuse, Head of Pac-Man Branding and Licensing at Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. "To be inducted into the Comic-Con Museum Character Hall of Fame is truly a great honor and we look forward to celebrating with fans around the globe."

"We thought Pac-Man would be the perfect addition to the Museum Character Hall of Fame because he inspires a sense of nostalgia in many of us and even though he is turning 40, he is still highly relevant in pop culture today," said Eddie Ibrahim, Senior Director of Programming for the Comic-Con Museum. "Characters tell the stories of pop culture and what better time, when we are more digital than ever, to honor our first digital character."