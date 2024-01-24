Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ironwood Studios, Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive Receives New Developer Video Ahead Of Launch

Ironwood Studios have released a brand new video for Pacific Drive, giving a developer walkthrough before the game comes out.

Article Summary Ironwood Studios debuts a developer walkthrough video for Pacific Drive.

Pacific Drive, a unique driving survival game launching February 22, 2024.

Gameplay features customizable cars with procedurally generated challenges.

Discover the mysteries of the Olympic Exclusion Zone with an atmospheric soundtrack.

Indie game developer and publisher Ironwood Studios has released a brand new developer video for Pacific Drive, giving you a better look at the game. It's kind of a gameplay video, kind of a walkthrough, but ultimately, it's just a guide to the world the game is set in so you have a better understanding of it before it comes out. The two devs giving you this tour are Creative Director and Studio Founder Alex Dracott and Game Director Seth Rosen, who provide about ten minutes' worth of footage as you get to see what it has to offer. Enjoy the video as the game launches on February 22, 2024.

Pacific Drive

Pacific Drive is a run-based first-person driving survival game. As a true road-like, your car is your only companion. Based out of an abandoned garage, you'll be repairing, upgrading, and outfitting it to stay safe from all the dangers that surround you each excursion into the Zone. Together, the two of you will drive deep into the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest, chase long-forgotten mysteries, and encounter strange and dangerous anomalies, all as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone.

First-person, run-based driving survival gameplay.

Form a unique bond with a fully customizable car that develops its own quirks and personality.

It is tense driving from behind the wheel, with moments of vulnerability when you step out to gather resources and make repairs.

From your upgradeable garage, each repeatable trip into the Zone is unique and randomized.

Systems-driven gameplay that allows for player freedom, creativity, and experimentation.

Unravel a long-forgotten mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone as you explore a surreal and anomaly-filled version of the Pacific Northwest.

Original score by Wilbert Roget, II, as well as a licensed soundtrack featuring local Pacific Northwest bands.

