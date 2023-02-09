Pacific Drive Reveals Gameplay In Its Latest Video Ironwood Studios offers up a look at the gameplay in their latest game, Pacific Drive, as we get to see how it will play out.

Indie developer and publisher Ironwood Studios have released a new video for their upcoming game Pacific Drive, showing off more of the gameplay. The video, which we have for you down at the bottom, gives us a good idea of how the running survival game will play out as you head off on a mysterious adventure in a surreal version of the Pacific Northwest. We aren't told everything, but we're given a pretty good idea of what the game is about and why running isn't so much an option. Enjoy the video as we wait for the team to reveal when it will be released for PS5 and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Pacific Drive is a run-based first-person driving survival game. As a true road-like, your car is your only companion. Based out of an abandoned garage, you'll be repairing, upgrading, and outfitting it to stay safe from all the dangers that surround you each excursion into the Zone. Together, the two of you will drive deep into the surreal woods of the Pacific Northwest, chase long forgotten mysteries, and encounter strange and dangerous anomalies all as you make your way to the heart of the Olympic Exclusion Zone."

First person, run-based driving survival gameplay.

Form a unique bond with a fully customizable car that develops its own quirks and personality.

Tense driving from behind the wheel, with moments of vulnerability when you step out to gather resources and make repairs.

From your upgradeable garage, each repeatable trip into the Zone is unique and randomized.

Systems driven gameplay that allows for player freedom, creativity, and experimentation.

Unravel a long-forgotten mystery of the Olympic Exclusion Zone as you explore a surreal and anomaly filled version of the Pacific Northwest.

Original score by Wilbert Roget, II, as well as a licensed soundtrack featuring local Pacific Northwest bands.