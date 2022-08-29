Paizo Announces New Pathfinder & Starfinder Products For April 2023

Paizo released new information about releases they have planned for both Pathfinder and Starfinder coming in April 2023. Three of the items in question will be specific to Pathfinder as you're getting a special edition for Lost Omens Grand Bazaar, a flip mat for a boardwalk setting, and the first of a three-part adventure path. Meanwhile, Starfinder will be getting the final piece of a three-part adventure path for Into The Dataverse. you can read up on all four of them below as we wait the next eight months for them to see the light of day.

Pathfinder Adventure Path: The Choosing (Stolen Fate 1 of 3) "The Choosing" is a Pathfinder adventure for four 11th-level characters. This adventure begins the Stolen Fate Adventure Path, a three-part monthly campaign in which a group of adventurers race against time to gather the scattered parts of a powerful deck of magical fortune-telling cards. This adventure also includes a detailed look at a brand new demiplane tied to the Harrow deck, new rules options to explore these magical cards, and several new monsters ready to test your characters' mettle! Each monthly full-color softcover Pathfinder Adventure Path volume contains an in-depth adventure scenario, stats for several new monsters, and support articles meant to give Game Masters additional material to expand their campaign. Pathfinder Adventure Path volumes use the Open Game License and work with both the Pathfinder RPG and the world's oldest fantasy RPG. Pathfinder Lost Omens Grand Bazaar Special Edition Be the first to market with Pathfinder Lost Omens Grand Bazaar Special Edition! The Grand Bazaar is Absalom's greatest marketplace, featuring items from all over Golarion. Here, an adventurer can find equipment of all kinds to help them on their next quest like new weapons, armors, magic items, accessibility items to enable adventures for anyone, new animal companions, and more! The Grand Bazaar is also home to countless unique merchants and shops. Game Masters can use these new shops as part of their campaigns to flesh out the world and inspire new adventures. See what's for sale at the Grand Bazaar, and snap up the good deals while you still can! This deluxe special edition is bound in faux leather with metallic deboss cover elements and a bound-in ribbon bookmark.

Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Boardwalk Down on the boardwalk, there's more than just opportunities for bargains and entertainment, for it's here that your next urban adventure might begin! This line of gaming maps provides ready-to-use and captivatingly detailed fantasy set pieces for the busy Game Master. The next time your players head down to the local waterfront, these maps have you covered. With Pathfinder Flip-Mat: Boardwalk, you'll be ready the next time your players head to the waterfront! A special coating on each Flip-Mat allows you to use wet erase, dry erase, AND permanent markers with ease! Removing permanent ink is easy—simply trace over any permanent mark with a dry erase marker, wait 10 seconds, then wipe off both marks with a dry cloth or paper towel. Each Flip-Mat measures 24" x 30" unfolded, and 8" x 10" folded. Starfinder Adventure Path: Into the Dataverse (Drift Hackers 3 of 3) In Starfinder Drift Hackers Adventure Path: Into the Dataverse (3 of 3) the heroes must fight past digital creatures, aid some of the realm's peaceful programs, and confront the avatar of the leader of the Architects atop a stormswept mountain. Then, they'll need to draw out the harmful code like poison from a wound… but the damage has been done. Though the PCs have helped Triune and the Drift return to functionality, neither the heroes nor the galaxy itself will emerge from the Drift Crisis the same! "Into the Dataverse" is a Starfinder adventure for four 11th-level characters, wrapping up the 3-volume Drift Hackers Adventure Path. Drift Hackers is part of the Drift Crisis, an event taking place across the entire Starfinder game line, in which faster-than-light travel breaks down and the galaxy is thrown into chaos. In addition to the adventure itself, this book includes ways to expand your campaign, an examination of hacking techniques, as well as an Adventure Toolbox filled with a collection of strange alien and technological creatures. Each bi-monthly full-color softcover Starfinder Adventure Path volume contains a new installment of a series of interconnected science-fantasy quests that together create a fully developed plot of sweeping scale and epic challenges. Each 64-page volume also contains in-depth articles that detail and expand the Starfinder campaign setting and provide new rules, a host of exciting new monsters and alien races, a new planet to explore and starship to pilot, and more!