Paizo Forms New Board Game Partnership With Gale Force Nine

Paizo announced today that they have formed a new partnership with Gale Force Nine for new board games based on their properties. The two revealed that over the course of 2022, there will be three titles released through GF9, two of them for the Pathfinder series, and one specifically for Starfinder. These games will expand on the universes created within both titles while also offering a unique tabletop experience that you won't find in either role-playing game. We have details of the first one below, the schedule, and a couple of quotes from today's announcement as we look forward to seeing if there will be more titles coming beyond these three.

Starting in Q2 2022, Gale Force Nine will release two board games and one card game over the first year of the partnership, with more following over the course of the relationship. The first three titles are: Pathfinder: Level 20 (Q2 2022)

(Q2 2022) Starfinder: Pirates of Skydock (Q3 2022)

(Q3 2022) Pathfinder: Tall Tales (Q4 2022) Pathfinder: Level 20: The first game of this partnership, releasing in Q2 2022, is Pathfinder: Level 20, a game where the players take on the role of kobolds in their warren scampering away from a 19th-level adventurer who only needs five XP to hit level 20. Will you make the heroes scamper away in embarrassment, thus being crowned the kobold champion? Or will you be the last survivor among your friends, a victory in its own right? Pathfinder: Level 20 is a game for 2–6 players and will be available in April with an MSRP of $30.

"The worlds of Pathfinder and Starfinder are fun, diverse, and full of character," says John-Paul Brisigotti, CEO of Gale Force Nine. "We are excited to explore them further and offer fans of these games an opportunity to interact with the worlds in a new way." "We look forward to partnering with Gale Force Nine in bringing the Pathfinder and Starfinder worlds to life as board games," says Paizo President, Jeff Alvarez.