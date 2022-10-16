Paizo Reveals Six New Pathfinder & Starfinder Products For May 2023

Paizo revealed several new books and additions to both Starfinder and Pathfinder this past week, including several new guides and adventures. To call it a mix is a little insulting as there's only ONE Starfinder product on the entire list, but it is a biggie with Ports Of Call, which will give you many more options for characters to play throughout the galaxy. This is basically what would happen if DS9 had a catalog of alien races that passed through the area. Everything else on the list is a Pathfinder addition, and including the one outlier, all six of these will be released in May 2023. We have details about all of them below direct from Paizo.

"StarfinderPorts of Call, the latest hardcover resource for the Starfinder RPG brings expanded character options and setting details that add depth to the game's weird and wonderful universe. In the wake of the upheaval to interstellar travel caused by the galaxy-wide Drift Crisis, countless new worlds await exploration by eager and opportunistic starfarers. Ports of Call, the latest hardcover resource for the Starfinder Roleplaying Game, presents 10 highly detailed spaceports and settlements across all of space, from Drifter's End on Absalom Station to the rebuilt megacity of Izadamar in the Scoured Stars to the to the wonders of the theme-park planet of Golarion World! Other featured locales include a collection of warships called the Bastion that protects against the insectile hordes of the alien Swarm or the starship port of Skydock on Verces. Each location provides area maps, regional overviews and customs, local character options like equipment and spells, copious adventure hooks, and more, offering a huge selection of interesting sites for stopovers or long-term stays."

"Pathfinder Stolen Fate Adventure Path (2 of 3): The Destiny War, the second adventure in an all-new three-volume Pathfinder Adventure Path campaign, promises an easy on-ramp for new and experienced players and a thrilling new storyline rife with paranormal mystery to compliment the recent Pathfinder Dark Archive rulebook release.

More scattered cards of the mysterious and powerful Harrow deck known as the Deck of Destiny must be gathered before those who would use the Harrow's power to alter fate itself for their own needs can get them first. But this time, the cards come to the heroes when one of their competitors grows aggressive and attacks them in their own home. Only by gathering allies, exploring an ancient ruin, and exploring a corrupted demiplane can the heroes stand a chance over their latest enemy—a demonic mercenary who's taken an apocryphal Harrow card as his own identity.

The Destiny War is a Pathfinder adventure for four 14th-level characters. This adventure continues the Stolen Fate Adventure Path, a three-part monthly campaign in which a band of adventurers are thrust into the role of the defenders of destiny itself. This adventure also includes new magical items and treasures to be discovered, including another 18 powerful cards from the Deck of Destiny, and a mix of monsters to torment the player characters."

"Pathfinder Adventure: The Enmity Cycle, an exciting low-level adventure, features Thuvia, one of the most intriguing and little-detailed nations in the Pathfinder setting, revealing never-before-told secrets of this important Inner Sea political power and the people who inhabit it! The Enmity Cycle is a deluxe Pathfinder adventure for 4th-level characters. On the cusp of completing a grand project that would wow audiences and build solidarity between the five squabbling cities of Thuvia, a trio of renowned artists suddenly go missing. Who could be behind such treachery—and why? Explore the Thuvian city of Lamasara as your characters investigate the disappearance and prevent a poisoned performance from shaking the desert nation. This adventure also includes a gazetteer of Thuvia and a selection of new magic and monsters."

"It is complemented by Pathfinder Flip-Mat: The Enmity Cycle, another May 2023 release featuring miniature-scaled maps of key encounter locations in the adventure! Bring your adventures in The Enmity Cycle to life on your tabletop with this double-sided full-color Flip-Mat featuring key encounter locations from the Pathfinder Second Edition adventure on either side! One side depicts a spacious desert home, while the other presents a riverside amphitheater ready for a performance! Don't waste your time sketching when you could be playing. With Pathfinder Flip-Mat: The Enmity Cycle, you'll be ready to take on the dangers of Thuvia in style!"

"The Pathfinder Lost Omens Monsters of Myth Special Edition is a reprint of the original Lost Omens Monsters of Myth. It is a deluxe, collectible, limited edition, special edition bound in faux leather with metallic deboss cover elements and a bound-in ribbon bookmark. Heroes abound in the Age of Lost Omens, but for every great hero, there is an even greater monster. Pathfinder Lost Omens Monsters of Myth Special Edition provides details on 20 of the most infamous and terrifying monsters from the Inner Sea region and beyond. Uncover the secrets of some of Golarion's greatest monsters, from the Sandpoint Devil to Fafnheir, the Father of All Linnorms, and more. Monsters of Myth provides rumors, tales, and even treasures for the brave adventurers willing to face these legendary creatures!"

"Get ready to throw down on the biggest battlefields Paizo has ever published! This immense 30" by 46" double-sided map features a massive urban battleground on one side and the ruins of an icy trench battlefield on the other. Starfinder Flip-Mats present ready-to-use science-fantasy set pieces for the busy Game Master. If you need a bloody backdrop for the players to show their valor or a fitting ground for their mechs to shine, Starfinder Flip-Mat: Enormous Battlefield has you covered!"

