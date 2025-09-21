Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lukas Irzl, Pale Coins

Pale Coins Announces Late October Release Date

Take on old-school enemies in the Retro-esque RPG Pale Coins, as you search for the Champion's Coin throughout all the realms

Article Summary Pale Coins launches in late October, created by indie developer Lukas Irzl.

Classic fantasy action RPG with modern twists and souls-like boss battles.

Explore Grenmark's open world, conquer dungeons, and uncover rare loot.

Features branching storylines, deep customization, and no handholding gameplay.

Solo indie game developer and publisher Lukas Irzl announced that their new game, Pale Coins, will be coming out next month. If you haven't checked this one out yet, the game is an old-school fantasy RPG with a bit of a modernized take on the pixel art, as you fight your way across several lands and locations to defeat enemies in search for the fabled Champion's Coin. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released for PC via Steam on October 22, 2025.

Pale Coins

Pale Coins is an Action RPG set in the open-world kingdom of Grenmark, blending an old-school fantasy adventure with modern gameplay design. Players will face challenging bosses, brave goblin-infested dungeons, and discover legendary weapons as they customize their champion in search of the fabled Champion's Coin. Explore the open world of Grenmark in Pale Coins, an old-school Fantasy Action-RPG with souls-like elements. Pale Coins features challenging gameplay and unique boss fights, tons of rare loot to find, dungeons to conquer, quests to complete, and stories to uncover. Explore a gorgeous handcrafted fantasy world, starting with nothing but an old weapon. Journey across forests, ruins, mountains, and caverns as you encounter new characters on your search for the Champion's Coin. Pale Coins emphasizes exploration and character development with plenty of weapons, items, and skills to discover as you shape your hero's playstyle

Handcrafted Art: A vibrant 2D world brought to life with painstaking detail.

Expansive World: Open-world exploration filled with NPCs, secrets, and dungeons.

Combat & Unique Skills: Strategic battles with a variety of skills and magic to master.

Epic Boss Encounters: A variety of unique, difficult bosses reminiscent of souls like battles.

Branching Storylines: Many quests with storylines influenced by player choices.

Loot-Driven Progression: Tons of equipment and items to discover for diverse character builds.

No Handholding: An old-school RPG experience that encourages discovery.

