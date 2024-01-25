Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Announces Maji Market's Luna New Year Celebration

Palia will be kicking off the Lunar New Year in style with an all-new event as Maji Market’s Luna New Year Celebration starts soon.

Article Summary Palia's Maji Market Luna New Year event starts on January 30th with festive activities.

Players can engage in new quests, games like Mahjong, and Hotpot mini-games.

Exclusive Luna New Year rewards available through Lucky Envelopes and mini-games.

Enjoy the Wish Tree, Zeki's Prize Wheel, Chapaa Chase, and Dragon Fireworks.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 revealed the first in-game event for Palia in 2024, with Maji Market's Luna New Year Celebration. The event is set to kick off on January 30th, and with it will come a number of cool new additions to the game for a limited time as they turn the marketplace into a celebration hub for all players. We have the dev notes of what you can expect below, as you can get the finer details on their latest blog.

Palia – Maji Market's Luna New Year Celebration

During the Luna New Year event, Grimalkin, Galdur, Majiri, and humans alike will all come together under the light of Palia's two moons in celebration of Luna New Year, honoring one of Palia's moons, Luna. To bring this celebration to life, Singularity 6 is thrilled to announce the return of Maji Market, featuring new fireworks, food items, and activities, including Mahjong and Hotpot mini-games. A full breakdown of the new additions can be found below, as well as some returning activities:

All New Quests – Players can visit Maji Market to begin three brand new questlines.

Players can visit Maji Market to begin three brand new questlines. Lucky Envelopes – Players will receive Lucky Envelopes for completing the Luna New Year quests and participating in various activities in Maji market during the celebration. Players can trade in their Lucky Envelopes for some exclusive Luna New Year Rewards.

Players will receive Lucky Envelopes for completing the Luna New Year quests and participating in various activities in Maji market during the celebration. The Wish Tree – Players can dye their ribbons and place them on the Wish Tree to potentially have their wishes granted.

Players can dye their ribbons and place them on the Wish Tree to potentially have their wishes granted. Zeki's Prize Wheel – Head to Zeki's prize wheel to receive special guaranteed rewards.

Head to Zeki's prize wheel to receive special guaranteed rewards. Chapaa Chase is Back – Return the Chapaa's to their pen to receive a reward.

Return the Chapaa's to their pen to receive a reward. Hotpot Card Game – Congregate at the communal hotpots to enjoy an all-new game and win Lucky Envelopes.

Congregate at the communal hotpots to enjoy an all-new game and win Lucky Envelopes. Dragon Fireworks – Enjoy fireworks shows all around the market at the beat of a drum.

