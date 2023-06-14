Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: indie games, Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Announces New Closed Server Test Next Month

The developers behind Palia will be holding a giant server test for the game as they intend to invite 200,000 players to test it out.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 confirmed this week that they will be holding an Alpha Test period for their upcoming MMO Palia. The team is looking to invite 200,000 players to try it out and give everything a good run-through to see how well the game holds up with its current build and what needs to be improved or fixed. The test will be an Alpha build, and everyone who takes part in it will have to sign and agree to an NDA. If you feel like taking part, we have more info below.

We're running our biggest concurrency test yet to see how Palia handles a huge number of online players. Concurrency, for those not immersed in the super-cool-and-definitely-not-nerdy Game Dev Lingo, essentially means 'players logged in at the same time.' And we're hoping for a lot! We're inviting over TWO HUNDRED THOUSAND new players to join us for this totally chill and definitely not at all chaotic* playtest! (Levels of chaos may vary. Like, a lot.)

WHO: 200,000 invites, including all past Alpha Testers. There is still time to sign up and fill out the survey to throw your hat in the invite pool! Filling out the survey increases your chance of being selected.

200,000 invites, including all past Alpha Testers. There is still time to sign up and fill out the survey to throw your hat in the invite pool! Filling out the survey increases your chance of being selected. WHEN: July 6th, 2023 – from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Pacific Standard Time.

July 6th, 2023 – from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Pacific Standard Time. WHERE: In… Palia! In Palia. The game we're testing. That one.

In… Palia! In Palia. The game we're testing. That one. HOW: Here is your mission – read it carefully! Starting today and going until June 30th, we're sending out email invites to the Tech Test. Be on the lookout for these details below: From: welcome@e.singularity6.com

Here is your mission – read it carefully! Starting today and going until June 30th, we're sending out email invites to the Tech Test. Be on the lookout for these details below: Invites will be sent in batches over the next two weeks.

Join our Discord Server for updates on when each wave of invites is sent!

for updates on when each wave of invites is sent! Hungry for more info? Don't worry; there will be an additional email closer to the date of the test with details on how to access Palia.

A quick note: Once you receive your invitation to Palia via email, it will direct you to your Account creation page. When you create your account, please update your email opt-in settings in the Subscriptions section to make sure you receive all emails from us moving forward. Otherwise, you will not receive further instructions!

