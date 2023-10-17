Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Comes To Epic Games Store With New Halloween Content

Singularity 6 has confirmed the release date for Palia on the Epic Games Store will be next week, as we celebrate Halloween in the game.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 made two updates to Palia today, as they have new Halloween content in the game and revealed the Epic Games Store release date. We now know the game is coming to the EGS on October 24, complete with everything released for it so far and a few other additions to make it worthwhile. Meanwhile, the devs have added some new content to celebrate the spooky season, as we have their full list for you below.

Scary Good Content – Autumn's eerie embrace… or something like it… has descended on Kilima Village. Stay vigilant and keep an eye out for a gourd-geous patch of pumpkins, and check out the chillingly sleek Vampiric Bundle.

Autumn's eerie embrace… or something like it… has descended on Kilima Village. Stay vigilant and keep an eye out for a gourd-geous patch of pumpkins, and check out the chillingly sleek Vampiric Bundle. Regional Expansion – Palia game servers are coming to Western Europe for better player latency. The servers turn on across the pond on Tuesday, with more regions and language support planned for future updates.

Palia game servers are coming to Western Europe for better player latency. The servers turn on across the pond on Tuesday, with more regions and language support planned for future updates. "Hotdari" – For all you Hodari stans that signed the Change.org petition, your request has been granted. Fan-favorite Hodari's romance questlines are now officially available for players to swoon.

For all you Hodari stans that signed the Change.org petition, your request has been granted. Fan-favorite Hodari's romance questlines are now officially available for players to swoon. Palia The Platformer – Palia is a… platformer? Not exactly. Palia is still the cozy game that you know and love. But the most daring adventurers are encouraged to try out the Obstacle Course, where intrepid Palians may discover treasure chests loaded with Lucky Coins for Zeki's Wondrous Machine.

Palia is a… platformer? Not exactly. Palia is still the cozy game that you know and love. But the most daring adventurers are encouraged to try out the Obstacle Course, where intrepid Palians may discover treasure chests loaded with Lucky Coins for Zeki's Wondrous Machine. The Temple of the Flames – Discover a fiery (but very cool) environment for players to explore. Palians can engage in spicy quests, puzzles, a unique maze, and unlock more bundles and recipes.

Discover a fiery (but very cool) environment for players to explore. Palians can engage in spicy quests, puzzles, a unique maze, and unlock more bundles and recipes. Puppy Love – Fur babies rejoice! Friendship is now available for everyone's favorite Palian pooch, Tau.

Fur babies rejoice! Friendship is now available for everyone's favorite Palian pooch, Tau. Chic Fits – More than 150 customizable outfits are available for players, including the Bookworm Bundle, Patisserie Bundle, and Masked Doctor Bundle releasing next week.

More than 150 customizable outfits are available for players, including the Bookworm Bundle, Patisserie Bundle, and Masked Doctor Bundle releasing next week. Additional Surprises – Palians can also look forward to some more surprise and delight discovery moments, new quests, and other planned larger-scale updates. Players can expect new Temples, quests, villagers, Adventure Zones, and more.

