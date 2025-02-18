Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Palia, Singularity 6

Palia Has Released The New Kilima Couture Update

Palia released the all-new Kilima Couture update today, as they have put a bigger focus on self-expression with several items

Article Summary Explore Palia's Kilima Couture update for ultimate self-expression with Stickers and decor.

Transform your home with Spa Day Decor and enjoy rare Stickers for enhanced communication.

Customize your look with new eyeliner colors and anticipate more makeup options soon.

Spring log-in rewards and Premium Store updates offer new outfits and magical Cloud Sprites.

Indie game developer and publisher Singularity 6 has a new update available for Palia, as they have released the new Kilima Couture update. The key to this update is that it focuses on self-expression, giving you several options to change things about yourself, your home, and other items so you feel more like an individual in the game. They've added Stickers, Spa Day Decor, makeup options, new furniture and placeables, and a ton of other items. Plus, log-in rewards running from now until March 17. We have more details from the team below.

Palia – Kilima Couture

Express Yourself with Stickers: Never miss another callout with Palia's newest way to communicate—Stickers! Players flash Stickers to react and engage in the world of Palia. Players start with a set of eight Stickers, but can collect more than 40 more by honing their in-game skills, such as Insect Catching, Fishing, Mining, and more. Some Stickers are rarer than others, so be sure to check out the Sticker Trading Kiosk in the Underground Black Market to complete your collection!

Relax in Style with Spa Day Decor: Transform your Home Plot into a tranquil retreat with the Spa Day Decor set! This soothing collection, available through Tish's Furniture Store, includes everything you need to create the ultimate relaxation experience.

New Flowers, Plushes, and Tint: Kilima Couture brings a splash of color (and a touch of fluff!) with new placeables and a white tint, including a certain Snail!

Introducing Eyeliner Colors for Makeup: Players can now enjoy the debut of free colors for Eyeliners, adding an extra layer of customization. And players can expect more fashionable Makeup options and colors coming soon in future patches.

Spring Season and Log-in Rewards: Spring has sprung in Palia! Celebrate the changing seasons with free log-in rewards, available between Wednesday, February 19 and Tuesday, March 4; and again between Wednesday, March 5 and Monday, March 17.

Spring has sprung in Palia! Celebrate the changing seasons with free log-in rewards, available between Wednesday, February 19 and Tuesday, March 4; and again between Wednesday, March 5 and Monday, March 17. Premium Store Updates: The Premium Store is rolling out a variety of fashionable new additions. The House of Omiata collection introduces an elegant ready-to-wear outfit with Cat Eye eyeliner, while the Proper Prospector collection offers a rugged, adventurous style. For those looking for a companion, the Premium Store now features the Fluffy, Stormy, Sunrise, and Sunset Cloud Sprites. The Premium Store also introduces a new Emote, Umbrella Twirl, for an extra dash of flair, alongside two Premium Stickers—Sorry! and Chapaa Roll!

